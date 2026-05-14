ORGANOX LIMITED: OrganOx Announces Appointment of Naoya Iwata as CEO & President

OrganOx enters next phase of growth for continued global expansion and access to life-saving technology

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MADISON, N.J., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrganOx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, today announced the appointment of Naoya Iwata as Chief Executive Officer & President, effective June 1, 2026. With more than two decades of international leadership experience at Terumo Corporation spanning sales, marketing, strategic planning, and business development, Iwata brings deep expertise in scaling global medical technology organizations and driving commercial growth. Most recently serving as Chief of Staff to Terumo Chief Executive Officer Hikaru Samejima, Iwata has played a key role in advancing strategic initiatives across the Terumo Group. In this new role, Iwata will guide OrganOx through continued growth, leveraging its innovative normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) platform technologies.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO & President of OrganOx at such a pivotal moment in transplantation," said Iwata. "OrganOx has built extraordinary technologies and teams that are helping transform organ transplantation and expand access to life-saving technology for patients around the world. I look forward to working alongside our partners as we continue to scale the business, support innovation, and help improve outcomes for even more transplant recipients. I would also like to sincerely thank Craig Marshall and Rupa Basu for their leadership, dedication, and critical contributions to OrganOx during a significant period of growth and transformation. Their impact on the transformation of OrganOx as a research-based organization to a commercial-stage enterprise cannot be overstated. We wish them the very best as they each pursue their next chapters."

Marshall and Basu will both continue to support OrganOx in advisory roles.

About OrganOx

OrganOx is a commercial stage organ technology company, spun out of the University of Oxford in 2008, dedicated to developing technologies to improve outcomes for patients with acute or chronic organ failure. The OrganOx metra is a normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) platform approved in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and licensed in Canada. It has been utilized in over 10,000 liver transplants to date to keep donor livers in a metabolically active state outside the body enabling longer preservation times and functional assessment of the organ prior to transplant, leading to an increased number of organs available for transplant. Learn more at www.organox.com.

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global medical innovation company. Guided by an unwavering commitment to patients, and driven by the passion of our associates, we strive to fulfill our Group Mission of "Contributing to Society through Healthcare." Founded in Tokyo in 1921, we provide a comprehensive range of solutions in the fields of therapeutic procedures, hospital operations, and life sciences in more than 160 countries and regions.

OrganOx Contact:

Nicole Sloan

Marketing Communications Manager

nicole.sloan@organox.com