Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Unveils AI Agent Studio in Freshservice to Unlock Service Transformation that Drives Compounding Business Growth

With an AI-powered, unified service operations foundation and new agentic accelerators, IT and business teams can deploy AI their way and move as fast as their business demands

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its annual Refresh conference, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Thursday unveiled its vision for Service Transformation, Made Real , alongside an expansion of its agentic capabilities to help organizations scale and govern service confidently across every service domain. Today's announcement positions Freshworks to deliver what legacy providers cannot: one agile platform connecting service, assets, and incidents; trusted, domain-specific AI grounded in enterprise context; and the choice to build, customize, or deploy bespoke Freddy AI Agents in weeks, not quarters.

The urgency of this transformation is supported by new telemetry data identifying a critical support gap in the modern workforce. Analysis of millions of service interactions found that 47% of all IT tickets are now submitted outside standard business hours, yet after-hours response times lag by an extra hour or more, with SLA rates falling as much as 5%. Even as workers are empowered with AI tools to work faster and from anywhere at any time, companies are setting up an employee experience showdown, leaving "ghost shift" workers to lose time hunting for faster answers.

"The true measure of AI's value isn't what it can do, it's what it gives back: time, focus, and the freedom for teams to stop fixing yesterday's problems and start building what's next," said Srini Raghavan, chief product officer at Freshworks. "Our unified ServiceOps foundation, activated with Freddy AI Agent Studio, is the antidote. It delivers immediate, controlled orchestration and the architectural agility to deploy AI in weeks, not quarters, allowing our customers to transform service at the speed their business demands."

Key benefits and capabilities:

Orchestrate autonomous service with Freddy AI Agent Studio: Organizations gain total flexibility to deploy AI on their own terms. Using a no-code studio, teams can create custom AI Agents or start with pre-built, domain-specific AI Agents and further extend capabilities from a new library of agentic workflows. These AI Agents meet employees directly in Microsoft Teams, Slack, or employee portals, connecting to HRIS systems like Workday and Rippling to execute secure enterprise workflows, from onboarding to payroll, instantly for employees.

Organizations gain total flexibility to deploy AI on their own terms. Using a no-code studio, teams can create custom AI Agents or start with pre-built, domain-specific AI Agents and further extend capabilities from a new library of agentic workflows. These AI Agents meet employees directly in Microsoft Teams, Slack, or employee portals, connecting to HRIS systems like Workday and Rippling to execute secure enterprise workflows, from onboarding to payroll, instantly for employees. Empower AI Agents with the enterprise ecosystem: The Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway enables Freddy AI to instantly pull external context from third-party tools - including Notion, ClickUp, and Linear - without custom code. This allows organizations to move beyond simple automation and solve complex, cross-departmental issues. With MCP Gateway, Freddy AI Agents can leverage a company's tech stack in less time, bypassing the AI friction and implementation drag that can stall enterprise AI effectiveness.

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway enables Freddy AI to instantly pull external context from third-party tools - including Notion, ClickUp, and Linear - without custom code. This allows organizations to move beyond simple automation and solve complex, cross-departmental issues. With MCP Gateway, Freddy AI Agents can leverage a company's tech stack in less time, bypassing the AI friction and implementation drag that can stall enterprise AI effectiveness. Measure and optimize with AI Insights and xLAs: As agents scale, AI Insights helps service leaders move beyond legacy metrics and toward meaningful outcomes. With Executive Overview Insights and Experience Level Agreements (xLAs), leaders can connect service performance directly to employee sentiment. By using weighted computation and AI-driven analysis, the platform provides the superior visibility needed to make faster, data-driven decisions that optimize both service delivery and the employee experience.

As agents scale, AI Insights helps service leaders move beyond legacy metrics and toward meaningful outcomes. With Executive Overview Insights and Experience Level Agreements (xLAs), leaders can connect service performance directly to employee sentiment. By using weighted computation and AI-driven analysis, the platform provides the superior visibility needed to make faster, data-driven decisions that optimize both service delivery and the employee experience. A proven, unified foundation for the AI era: Freddy AI is powered by Freshservice's high-integrity ServiceOps foundation, including the reimagined Freshservice IT Asset Management (ITAM ) and FireHydrant incident management products. Unlike legacy platforms where data cleanup can stall progress, Freshworks' unified data layer integrates service, assets, and enterprise knowledge to give AI Agents the context they need to execute agentic workflows immediately, bypassing the manual mapping that typically slows down AI deployments.





To learn more about the May launch, please visit here . To see how enterprises are replacing costly, complex legacy ITSM platforms and achieving 168% ROI over 3 years, read the new Futurum Group report here .

Proven Impact

"We used to spend an hour every morning looking at ticket trends. Now we spend three minutes with Freddy Insights-and get better data," said Daniel McMaster, IT Service Management Analyst at Amerisure.

"Freshworks is positioning platform unification as a key enabler of autonomous service execution," said Keith Kirkpatrick, Vice President & Research Director, Enterprise Software & Digital Workflows, The Futurum Group. "Freddy AI Agent Studio's combination of deployment flexibility, pre-built domain agents, and embedded governance reflects a broader market focus on moving agentic AI initiatives from pilot projects into production environments. For organizations managing multiple AI tools and workflows, these types of approaches that emphasize integration, governance, and operational readiness are likely to resonate with enterprise buyers."





About Freshservice

Freshservice by Freshworks is an AI-powered ServiceOps platform that unifies IT Service (ITSM) , Asset (ITAM) , Operations (ITOM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM ) on a single platform with a shared data layer. It gives IT, HR, finance, and facilities teams full visibility across services and infrastructure without the complexity of stitched-together tools. Freshservice comes with a natively embedded AI layer called Freddy AI that helps agents resolve issues faster, automates employee service requests, and gives leaders the insights they need to make better decisions. The result is resilient, proactive service delivery that scales across the entire organization.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc. provides service software that delivers exceptional employee and customer experiences. Its enterprise-grade solutions are powerful yet intuitive, and quick to deliver value. With a people-first approach to AI, Freshworks helps teams be more effective and organizations more productive. Companies including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music trust Freshworks to improve service efficiency and fuel long-term loyalty. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2026 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshservice, and Freddy AI and their associated logos are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third party of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.