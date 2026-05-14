Acronis, Inc.: Acronis Appoints Jim Tedesco as Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced revenue and customer success leader joins Acronis to scale global sales execution and accelerate partner-led growth

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced the appointment of Jim Tedesco as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Jim will lead Acronis' global sales and go-to-market execution, overseeing Global Sales, go-to-market strategy, Professional Services, and Solution Engineering.

"Jim's experience scaling global partner-driven revenue organizations makes him a strong addition to the Acronis leadership team," said Jan-Jaap Jager, CEO of Acronis. "Our next phase of growth is about scaling the business through partners at a much higher level, signing more MSPs globally, helping existing partners grow faster, and building a more predictable and scalable revenue engine around that motion. We see a significant opportunity to scale Acronis beyond $1 billion in revenue, and achieving that requires strong execution, operational discipline, and deep alignment with our partner ecosystem. Jim brings the leadership and experience to help us accelerate that growth globally."





Jim will be responsible for driving consistent global revenue attainment, strengthening MSP-led growth and upsell execution, and deepening partner relationships globally. He will also focus on accelerating revenue growth through disciplined operational execution, strengthening partner engagement, and building a more scalable and predictable commercial engine across regions.

Jim brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience across sales, operations, and customer success roles. Most recently, he served as GM and SVP of Customer Success at a leading backup and replication software company, where he successfully grew the company's ARR from hundreds of millions to billions in revenue, while overseeing global customer lifecycle initiatives and growth programs. Jim's prior experiences include senior leadership positions at other technology companies, building high-performing teams, and driving ARR growth across global markets.

"I'm excited to join Acronis at such an important stage of the company's growth," said Jim Tedesco. "Acronis has built a strong market position with its natively integrated platform, combining more than 20 protection, automation, and management scenarios and 25+ AI-powered capabilities into a single solution. Combined with its deeply partner-centric approach, supporting more than 21,000 MSP partners, 750,000 customers, and 50+ data centers globally, Acronis is uniquely positioned for continued growth. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen execution, scale globally, and help partners and customers succeed."

Jim's appointment builds directly on the recent addition of Christiaan Franken as VP Revenue Operations. Together, Jim and Christiaan will form a tightly aligned commercial leadership foundation focused on improving forecasting accuracy, operational visibility, execution discipline, and scalable growth.

For more information about Acronis' leadership team, visit: https://www.acronis.com/en/company/leadership/

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d47defd-3e29-47ba-90cd-3bb23a9d1938