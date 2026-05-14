Typeform S.L.: Typeform Drives a New Era of Customer Engagement with Growth Flow, Where Every Form Response Triggers Action

AI-powered Growth Flow helps businesses capture, engage, and convert customers through automated workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Typeform, the AI engagement platform that helps businesses create workflows to engage audiences, today launched Growth Flow, an AI-powered customer lifecycle solution that turns every form response into an automated journey. Growth Flow connects lead capture, enrichment, nurturing, conversion, feedback, retention, and expansion in a single platform. Teams can use it to acquire new customers, deepen engagement with existing ones, and create more personalised experiences at every stage.

Many growing businesses today rely on a patchwork of tools to manage audience interactions. This fragmentation creates delays between the moment a lead signals interest, a customer shares feedback, or an existing buyer is ready for the next offer, and when a business responds. Growth Flow closes that gap by turning form responses into customised workflows built around each business's brand, audiences, and goals.

Trusted by more than 150,000 customers, including 95% of the Fortune 500, Typeform starts with capture: an engaging conversational experience that collects richer, more complete customer signals than traditional forms. With Growth Flow, teams can collect more value from fewer questions, using enrichment to turn a single input, like an email address, into deeper prospect context. For conversion, feedback, and ongoing engagement, that same conversational experience surfaces the pain points, preferences, and intent businesses need to respond with greater relevance. Typeform AI then helps teams build and run multichannel workflows from simple prompts, turning responses into routing, nurture campaigns, offers, and next steps.

"Typeform is no longer just a form builder, but the engine that turns responses into revenue and relationships," said Aleks Bass, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Typeform. "Our customers were consistently asking how they could do more inside Typeform. With Growth Flow, what once required multiple tools and manual effort can now happen through one platform, giving teams access to engagement capabilities once reserved for larger enterprises. Businesses can respond faster, uncover deeper insights, and create more personalised experiences."

Growth Flow is built to power a continuous customer lifecycle, from first touch to long-term engagement:

Capture intent and insight. Typeform's conversational forms help businesses collect up to 3.5x more data, turning every interaction into a richer source of customer insight. With Growth Flow, a submission, from a lead form to a customer satisfaction survey, becomes the trigger for everything that follows.

Typeform's conversational forms help businesses collect up to 3.5x more data, turning every interaction into a richer source of customer insight. With Growth Flow, a submission, from a lead form to a customer satisfaction survey, becomes the trigger for everything that follows. Enrich every response automatically. As soon as a form is submitted, AI lead enrichment layers in third-party data through a security-first architecture aligned with GDPR and CCPA. Teams instantly gain context on company size, industry, job title, and demographic signals without manual research.

As soon as a form is submitted, AI lead enrichment layers in third-party data through a security-first architecture aligned with GDPR and CCPA. Teams instantly gain context on company size, industry, job title, and demographic signals without manual research. Organise customer data intelligently. AI-powered contact mapping automatically routes responses into the right systems and builds dynamic customer profiles that show a living history of every touchpoint, engagement, and interaction, reducing setup time from hours to minutes.

AI-powered contact mapping automatically routes responses into the right systems and builds dynamic customer profiles that show a living history of every touchpoint, engagement, and interaction, reducing setup time from hours to minutes. Act in real time. Every response becomes the trigger for the next step, whether that's alerting sales teams in Slack about a new lead, launching nurture campaigns across email and SMS, sending promotion codes to re-engage existing customers, or connecting to tools like Klaviyo and Google Calendar. Customer journeys keep moving across channels without manual handoffs.

Every response becomes the trigger for the next step, whether that's alerting sales teams in Slack about a new lead, launching nurture campaigns across email and SMS, sending promotion codes to re-engage existing customers, or connecting to tools like Klaviyo and Google Calendar. Customer journeys keep moving across channels without manual handoffs. Close without friction. Native signature blocks and built-in scheduling let customers sign agreements, submit consent forms, and book meetings directly within the flow, helping businesses convert intent while engagement is still at its peak.

Native signature blocks and built-in scheduling let customers sign agreements, submit consent forms, and book meetings directly within the flow, helping businesses convert intent while engagement is still at its peak. Engage, understand, optimise. AI-generated insights surface real-time trends, audience patterns, and conversion signals automatically, helping teams understand what drives growth and how to optimise workflows to increase customer lifetime value as behaviour evolves.

Growth Flow reflects the next phase of Typeform's evolution from form builder to AI engagement platform. It lays the foundation for innovations that will help businesses not only capture and act on customer intent, but also continuously learn from it, turning every interaction into a source of insight, action, and growth.

Discover Growth Flow at typeform.com/growth.

About Typeform

Typeform is an AI engagement platform and lead capture software that turns forms into workflows. Originally known for making forms worth filling out, Typeform now combines human-first design with AI-powered automation to help businesses turn every response into a personalised customer journey. Trusted by more than 150,000 customers, including 95% of the Fortune 500, Typeform integrates with tools including Slack, Zapier, Canva, and Klaviyo. For more information, visit typeform.com.

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