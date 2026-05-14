A unified, AI-powered platform that connects insight, process, and human judgement across the full complaints lifecycle, built for regulated environments.

Huntswood, a ResultsCX company, today launched Complaints360, a comprehensive solution that blends human expertise and technology to deliver good customer outcomes at scale, identify root causes, and improve speed and accuracy.

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Complaints360 combines Huntswood's advisory expertise with technology and delivery support to help organisations meet rising customer expectations amid heightened regulatory scrutiny. Clients can use Complaints360 for advisory, outsourcing, resource augmentation, or transformation support, either as stand-alone services or delivered end to end.

At the core of Complaints360 is an AI-powered intelligence engine that supports triage, response drafting, risk prediction, and root cause identification, while keeping human judgement central to decisions and compliance.

For customers, this means prompt acknowledgement, swift routing to the right team, and a clear resolution with less back-and-forth. Done well, effective complaint handling can turn complainants into brand advocates.

"Regulated organisations face rising expectations and tighter constraints. Efficient handling is no longer enough," said Siddharth Parashar, Managing Director, ResultsCX EMEA. "Complaints360 combines domain expertise and AI-driven insight to help clients improve resolution quality, strengthen compliance, and reduce complaint volumes."

"AI is changing what good complaint handling looks like. In regulated industries, every complaint is a signal about process, risk, and trust. Complaints360 turns those signals into action: AI for speed, people for judgement, and a platform that learns from every case so the next response is sharper and the root cause gets fixed," said Gautam Thakkar, Chief Executive Officer, ResultsCX

The timing is critical. Complaint volumes and complexity are rising, and regulators are placing greater emphasis on fair outcomes and evidencing decision-making. At the same time, customers expect faster, clearer responses, making consistent, compliant handling harder to achieve with manual processes alone.

Complaints360 builds on Huntswood's 30 years of complaints management experience across regulated sectors including financial services, utilities, and telecoms. As part of ResultsCX, Huntswood supports major complaints operations for leading organisations, including a significant number of the FTSE 100.

Huntswood has 2,500+ complaints colleagues globally and has delivered 400+ complaints projects in the past five years, with 70+ NPS and world-class client ratings.

About Huntswood

Huntswood is a specialist provider of complaints and customer operations support for regulated industries, helping organisations improve outcomes, strengthen compliance, and build trust. Huntswood is a ResultsCX company, part of a global customer experience services firm that combines analytics, AI, and human insight to improve customer engagement, drive efficiency, and deliver sustained impact.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Twishaa Sharma

Director, Marketing

ResultsCX

Twishaa.sharma@results-cx.com