A unified, AI-powered platform that connects insight, process, and human judgement across the full complaints lifecycle, built for regulated environments.

ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies, including Fortune 100 and FTSE 250 organizations, today announced the launch of Complaints360, an AI-enabled complaints solution designed to help regulated organizations improve resolution quality, strengthen compliance, and reduce repeat complaints by connecting insight, process, and human judgment across the complaints lifecycle.

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Complaints360, built by Huntswood a ResultsCX company, helps organizations manage complaints end to end by bringing key information together, prioritizing what matters, supporting clear, accurate responses, and helping organizations stay compliant. It also highlights repeat issues so organizations can address root causes and prevent future complaints.

For customers, this means prompt acknowledgment, swift routing to the right people, and a clear resolution with less back-and-forth. Done well, effective complaint handling can turn complainants into brand advocates.

Complaints360 combines Huntswood's advisory expertise with technology and delivery support to help organizations meet rising customer expectations amid increasing regulatory scrutiny. Clients can engage for advisory, outsourcing, resource augmentation, or transformation support, either as stand-alone services or delivered end to end.

At the core of Complaints360 is an AI-powered intelligence engine that supports triage, response drafting, risk prediction, and root cause identification, while maintaining clear controls and keeping human judgment central to decisions and compliance.

"AI is changing what good complaint handling looks like. In regulated industries, every complaint is a signal about process, risk, and trust. Complaints360 turns those signals into action: AI for speed, people for judgement, and a platform that learns from every case so the next response is sharper and the root cause gets fixed," said Gautam Thakkar, Chief Executive Officer, ResultsCX

"Rising expectations and tighter constraints mean efficient handling alone is no longer enough," said Siddharth Parashar, Managing Director, ResultsCX EMEA. "Complaints360 combines regulatory domain expertise with AI-driven insight to help clients improve outcomes, strengthen compliance, and reduce complaint volumes."

The timing is critical. Complaint volumes and complexity are increasing, and regulators are raising expectations around fair outcomes and evidence of decision-making. At the same time, customers expect faster, clearer responses, making consistent, compliant handling harder to deliver with manual processes alone.

Complaints360 builds on Huntswood's 30 years of complaints management experience across regulated sectors including financial services, utilities, and telecoms. Huntswood has 2,500+ complaints colleagues globally and has delivered 400+ complaints projects in the past five years.

Early client results include faster response times, fewer repeat complaints, and improved quality and consistency in complaint outcomes.

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a leading provider of transformational Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions to more than 130 global brands, including Fortune 100 and FTSE 250 companies. For over 30 years, the company has delivered superior customer and business outcomes across industries including Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Media, Telecom, Fast growth Technology, Retail, and others worldwide.

Its award winning approach helps brands prioritize investments and build digitally influenced customer journeys, creating high value impact across three areas: Revenue Acceleration, Cost Optimization, and Enhanced Experience. Supported by more than 24,000 colleagues and 23 engagement hubs globally, ResultsCX delivers innovative solutions that address complex customer experience challenges and make life easier for millions of consumers. For more information, visit www.resultscx.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Twishaa Sharma

Director, Marketing

ResultsCX

Twishaa.sharma@results-cx.com