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WKN: 866131 | ISIN: GB0002634946 | Ticker-Symbol: BSP
Xetra
14.05.26 | 15:21
22,280 Euro
+0,18 % +0,040
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STOXX Europe 600
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BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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22,29022,30015:36
22,29022,30015:36
PR Newswire
14.05.2026 14:36 Uhr
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DXC Technology Company: DXC To Deliver Secure Hybrid Cloud For BAE Systems

ASHBURN, Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced a five-year extension of its partnership with BAE Systems to accelerate the next phase of the company's enterprise-wide digital transformation. Under the agreement, DXC will deliver an AI-enabled hybrid cloud platform supporting more than 110,000 employees, enabling BAE Systems to respond faster to evolving operational, defence and geopolitical requirements.

Building on more than three decades of collaboration between DXC and BAE Systems, the programme is designed to improve automation and agility across complex global operations, reduce legacy complexity, and create a more intelligent digital foundation for future engineering, manufacturing and defence programmes.

"We're taking a significant step in our transformation of the digital ecosystem to deliver a secure, insight-led digitally enabled working environment to power operational excellence across BAE Systems," said Dr Mary Haigh, Director Digital Delivery at BAE Systems. Our partners will play a critical role by unlocking greater agility, pace and innovation across our business."

Under the agreement, DXC will deliver a global hybrid cloud environment to simplify and consolidate applications and infrastructure, improve workload portability, and increase operational agility and service consistency across global operations.

"BAE Systems operates in some of the world's most complex and security-sensitive environments," said Derek Allison, General Manager, DXC Technology UK & Ireland. "This next phase of our partnership focuses on creating a more resilient, standardised and intelligent digital foundation across its global operations. By combining secure hybrid cloud, AI-enabled operations and automation, we are helping BAE Systems simplify complexity, improve operational visibility and support faster, more informed decision-making across the enterprise."

The transformation is also expected to improve operational efficiency and reduce infrastructure overhead through workload optimisation, consolidation and more energy-efficient cloud operations.

DXC and BAE Systems have worked together since 1994, with DXC operating as a core partner across BAE Systems' ecosystem.

DXC supports defence and aerospace organisations worldwide with secure digital transformation services spanning cloud, infrastructure, cyber security, engineering and mission-critical operations.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a global enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services and solutions that help organisations modernise, secure and run mission-critical systems. The company specialises in managed infrastructure services, application modernisation and industry-specific software solutions. Learn more at dxc.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-to-deliver-secure-hybrid-cloud-for-bae-systems-302771939.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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