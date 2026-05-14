ClearSign Technologies: ClearSign Receives Order for Next Phase of 32-Burner Project for California Refinery

Project encompasses Two Heaters and Consists of New Flat Flame Application

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, announces that it has received a purchase order for the physical testing and demonstration of burners as the second phase of a process heater retrofit project comprising of a total of 32 ClearSign Core burners to be installed in the customers California refinery.

"We are pleased to have completed the initial engineering and computational simulation for this large project for a major refinery in the California market, and to now move into testing and demonstrating the physical burners at Zeeco's full-scale test facility," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "This is particularly exciting as these burners will be another configuration of our new Core 2 technology, a flat flame application, which will further expand our addressable market to include new refining heater types."

"This project advancement follows a highly successful group demonstration held in Tulsa just weeks ago for key decision-makers, existing customers, and prospective clients. The strong attendance and positive feedback reinforced our belief that market awareness and acceptance of our innovative burner solutions for the refining and petrochemical industries continues to grow."

"We believe that completing this project will serve as additional validation of our highly configurable burner platform and will demonstrate both the scalability and practical application of our technology in different operational environments."

This order follows the initial CFD and engineering order that was received from this customer and announced on October 7, 2025.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully complete engineering orders for its customers; the Company's ability to generate equipment, installation, demonstration or physical testing orders following an initial engineering and computational simulation order; the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's burners in the California market and any other markets the Company may sell products in; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process, flare and boiler burners; the Company's ability to further validate its burners' performance in commercial applications and complete field installations at operational industrial sites; the Company's ability to, through its technologies, provide increased operational flexibility, cost reductions and uninterrupted operations to its customers; the Company's ability to improve operational resilience and competitiveness within the domestic defining and chemical production sectors; the Company's ability to continue expanding its customer base in the refining industry, including through new applications and/or configurations of its technologies; the Company's ability to effectively compete in the flare industry and to retain its existing customers in such industry; the Company's ability to provide low emissions retrofit solutions based on continuously changing air permit requirements at the federal and state level; the Company's ability to continue innovating and expanding its scope of product and service applications; the market awareness of the Company's products and capabilities; the acceptance of the Company's new product offerings and services by industry participants; the Company's ability to expand its engagement with current and future customers beyond burner technology and into broader emission and system integration solutions; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware.

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-receives-order-for-next-phase-of-32-burner-project-for-califo-1166815