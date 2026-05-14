ZENWORK INC: Tax1099 Urges Tax-Exempt Organizations to File Form 990 Series Ahead of May 15, 2026, Filing Deadline

Tax-exempt organizations on a calendar year (Jan 1 to Dec 31) have till tomorrow, i.e., May 15, 2026, to file Form 990-series returns or request a 6-month extension to avoid penalties.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Tax1099, an IRS-authorized eFile provider and a trusted tax compliance solution, is reminding eligible tax-exempt organizations operating on a calendar-year basis to file the required Form 990 series by May 15, 2026.

The IRS requires organizations to file Form 990 series by the 15th day of the 5th month after the end of an organization's accounting period. As a result, non-profit organizations with tax-exempt status whose tax year ended on December 31, 2025, need to file by May 15, 2026.

Filing on time ensures compliance with IRS tax reporting requirements, helps avoid late-filing penalties and protects their tax-exempt status.

Types of Form 990 and Their Filing Thresholds

Form 990-series returns are used by tax-exempt organizations to report financial, operational, and governance information to the IRS. Reporting this information plays an important role in maintaining transparency with donors, stakeholders, and the public.

There are different types of forms for tax-exempt organizations. Always confirm the correct Form 990-series return before filing.

Form Applies To Form 990 Tax-exempt organizations with gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more at the end of the tax year. Form 990-EZ Organizations with goss receipts less than $200,000 and total assets less than $500,000 at the end of the tax year. Form 990-PF Private foundations, regardless of financial activity (income or asset size). Form 990-T Tax-exempt organizations that need to report unrelated business taxable income tax (UBTI) or certain proxy tax liabilities. Form 990-N (e-postcard) Small tax-exempt organizations with annual gross receipts normally $50,000 or less.

Tax1099 helps organizations meet IRS eFiling requirements for Form 990 , Form 990-EZ, Form 990-N , Form 990-PF, and Form 990-T. The platform uses a secure digital workflow to help nonprofits, charities, private foundations, and tax professionals simplify their Form filing.

The following features have been designed to help charities and non-profits reduce manual effort and help organizations complete Form 990-series filings more efficiently.

Guided filing experience: Help organizations accurately file Form 990-series using simple language and guided prompts.

Bulk eFiling support: Large organizations and tax professionals can manage multiple filings with bulk data upload templates or through API integration.

Real-time TIN checks: Verify name and TIN combination against IRS records in real-time to ensure compliance.

Status tracking: Monitor and track submitted returns and receive real-time filing status updates directly to your email.

Rights management: Control access permissions, add users, and assign them to specific tasks for seamless workflow management.

USPS address validation: Verifies USPS address to make sure they are valid and accurate for seamless recipient copy delivery.

Beyond Form 990-series eFiling, Tax1099 also supports a wide range of federal and state tax compliance filings, including extension filing. If, for any reason, you can't file Form 990 on time, Form 8868 can be filed to get an additional six months to file. However, remember that the extension form has to be filed by May 15, 2026, and the new extended deadline would generally be November 15, 2026.

The extension gives more time to file, but not more time to pay any tax due. Tax1099 encourages organizations to remember that an extension of time to file does not extend the time to pay any tax that may be due.

About Tax1099

Tax1099, an IRS-authorized e-filing service, simplifies tax compliance for over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide. Supporting 40+ federal and state-compliant forms, including Form 940 series and Form 2290 , Tax1099 offers robust features like bulk filing, TIN matching , API integration, and 24/7 support. Backed by over 15 years of experience in tax processing and customer service, the platform offers a suite of capabilities to suit diverse needs. Tax-exempt organizations and tax professionals can learn more about Tax1099 at www.tax1099.com

About Zenwork Inc.

Zenwork Inc., the parent company of Tax1099, is a leader in digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting. The company leverages automation to revolutionize business tax compliance, providing a modern SaaS and API platform that adapts to evolving regulatory reporting requirements, risk mitigation, and compliance needs.

Learn more about Zenwork and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com, www.compliancely.com,

Contact: Ed Pratt

Zenwork Inc.

ed@zenwork.com

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tax1099-urges-tax-exempt-organizations-to-file-form-990-series-a-1166890