SmartEnergy Distributes Over 660,000 Trees Through Partnership With the Arbor Day Foundation

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / SmartEnergy, LLC is deepening its commitment to renewable energy and environmental stewardship through its long-standing partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. Together, they have helped to plant more than 660,000 trees in the communities SmartEnergy serves, bringing lasting environmental and social benefits to these areas.

For more than a decade, SmartEnergy has helped plant a tree for every new customer, reinforcing its mission to create a cleaner, more sustainable future. These trees are delivered directly to local community members at an ideal time for planting in their area.

In cities and neighborhoods, trees can reduce extreme heat, improve mental and physical health, and filter pollutants from the air. When planted the right way and in the right places, trees can even help homeowners lower their energy bills by up to 30%.

"Growing thriving tree canopies is an instrumental part of building strong, healthy communities, and we rely on companies like SmartEnergy to be bold in their belief that we can build better neighborhoods through trees," said Dan Morrow, Vice President, Partnerships at the Arbor Day Foundation. "By empowering community members to plant trees today, SmartEnergy is helping lay the groundwork for a better tomorrow."

"Planting trees is a natural extension of our mission to deliver cleaner energy solutions," said Jackie Kern, Co-Owner and former Chief Marketing Officer at SmartEnergy. "By investing in initiatives like this, we're not only helping reduce carbon impacts today, but we're also creating more sustainable, resilient communities for the future.

About SmartEnergy, LLC??

SmartEnergy is an independent energy supplier committed to providing customers with reliable electricity from 100% renewable resources. SmartEnergy purchases renewable energy credits (RECs) to offset 100% of customer's electricity usage and seeks to provide real value to their customers. For over a decade, SmartEnergy has supported renewable energy generation, including?solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal sources.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

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Arbor Day Foundation

Find more stories and multimedia from Arbor Day Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smartenergy-distributes-over-660-000-trees-through-partnership-w-1166889