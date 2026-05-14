Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Conexeu Sciences Inc. (the "Company" or "Conexeu") a medical device company advancing regenerative medicine through its patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix platform, today unveiled a new defining identity: Architecting Bioregeneration.





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Conexeu Sciences approaches the science, the strategy and the ambition behind its work as architects of a new biological paradigm. It is a regenerative tissue platform built on a conviction: that the human body deserves the same disciplined, intentional, and scientifically grounded approach.

"Every enduring structure begins with a foundation. Before beauty and form, there is the unseen framework that makes everything else possible. Architecting Bioregeneration is our commitment to a rigorous, science-led approach to tissue regeneration, inspired by the most remarkable structure of all: the human body."

- Miles Harrison, CEO & President, Conexeu Sciences.

The Architecture Behind Conexeu

Consider the greatest architecture humanity has ever produced. Every bridge, every tower, every cathedral that endures began the same way: with a foundational perspective, not merely to build a structure, but to create something that stands, functions and elevates the human experience.

At Conexeu, the company sees the same scientific logic at work for human biology. The need in regenerative medicine isn't the absence of biological potential; it is the absence of the right foundation to support it. Architecting Bioregeneration is Conexeu's commitment to designing that foundation with rigor, intention, and science.

The Blueprint: CXU

At the core of Conexeu's platform is its patented CXU device candidate, a biomimetic extracellular matrix (ECM) scaffold designed to serve as the foundation for tissue regeneration. Tissue regeneration is understood to require three pillars: cells, signals, and scaffolds. Without the scaffold, cells not only lack the architecture to organize but to regulate their behaviour and without that regeneration cannot occur. The CXU device candidate is being developed to fulfill that critical pillar.

The CXU scaffold is delivered as a flowable liquid at room temperature, allowing it to conform to irregular wound geometries; filling complex voids. As it warms to body temperature in approximately 10 minutes, CXU transitions in situ to a gel-like matrix, integrating with native tissue and supporting consistent healing across complex surfaces. Just as architecture conforms to the landscape before building upon it, CXU is designed to meet the body where it is and create the conditions for it to do what our body already knows how to do.

This approach is designed to support regeneration through three biological phases; Integrate, Repopulate and Remodel which culminate in tissue Regeneration.

Repair vs. Regeneration: A Defining Distinction

Current wound care devices are designed to cover, contain or bridge. They assist wounds towards repair. CXU is designed to support the biological conditions necessary for the body to restore new tissue. This is the distinction between repair and regeneration. Repair often yields a scar, a biological compromise. Regeneration aspires to restore native tissue structure, organization and function.

Conexeu is pursuing this technology through a scientifically disciplined, patent-protected, preclinical platform supported by over a decade of academic development and peer-reviewed publications.

One Platform. Multiple Blueprints.

Because the CXU scaffold is being evaluated as a common material foundation, the same architectural logic may extend across multiple care settings, including wound care, dentistry, vetterinary applications, medical aesthetics and 3D-printed tissue constructs. Conexeu continues to build platform momentum towards ongoing research, device development and regulatory clearance.

To learn more about Conexeu Sciences and its vision of Architecting Bioregeneration, visit conexeu.com.

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About Conexeu

Conexeu Sciences is a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Our patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXU, is built on a single structural principle: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets without reformulation.

CXU is designed to restore soft tissue lost through injury, aging, and GLP-1-associated tissue related weight loss. The Company's lead product, Ten Minute Tissue, is an injectable ECM that remains fluid at room temperature and transitions to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. In preclinical studies, Ten Minute Tissue has demonstrated enhanced healing dynamics, organized scaffold formation, and a favorable (low) inflammatory profile, collectively supporting cell migration, proliferation, differentiation, with host tissue integration and remodeling, ending in new tissue formation.

The platform is grounded in more than a decade of university preclinical research and protected by issued patents across the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, with additional filings pending. Conexeu holds all rights, title, and interest in the platform IP, with no royalty or licensing obligations and full freedom to expand across new indications and markets.

Conexeu is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body contouring (encompassing GLP-1 driven skin laxity), with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with a 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review.

Conexeu is led by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in biomaterials, regenerative medicine, and medical device commercialization and development.

Ten-Minute Tissue is an investigational product and has not been cleared or approved by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.conexeu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the company to develop and commercialize its products; the ability of the Company to raise capital to complete its plans and fund its operations; the commercial viability of the contemplated processing plant; the continued availability of key leadership personnel; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the advanced wound care market, medical aesthetics market and tissue engineering and reconstruction; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

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Source: Conexeu Sciences Inc.