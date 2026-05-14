TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14
14 May 2026
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Re: Dividend Announcement
The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (" SMIF"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, have declared that a dividend of 0.5 pence per share will be paid, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ended 30 April 2026 as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date 21 May 2026
Record Date 22 May 2026
Payment Date 8 June 2026
Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)
For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Numis:
George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:+44 (0)1481 745001
JPES Partners
Charlotte Walsh +44 (0)20 7520 7620
Chris Flame
About SMIF:
SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.
Visit the SMIF website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.comfor more information.