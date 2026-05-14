Nuwellis, Inc.: Nuwellis Announces Successful Completion of FDA Pre-Submission 510(k) Meeting to Expand Aquadex Label

MINNEAPOLIS, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, today announces the successful completion of a recent pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the proposed label expansion of the Aquadex SmartFlow System to support pediatric patients weighing 5 kg and above. The currently cleared indication is for patients weighing 20 kg and above.

"In low-weight pediatric patients, fluid management is highly sensitive and requires careful clinical oversight," said Nuwellis' Director of Clinical Strategy Stuart Goldstein, M.D. "The ability to monitor hematocrit change in real-time provides an important additional layer of safety and insight that can support more informed ultrafiltration decisions. This type of capability becomes particularly valuable in smaller patients, where traditional approaches may be more limited."

Over the past 10 years, multiple publications from leading pediatric centers have demonstrated the safe and effective use of Aquadex in patients weighing less than the currently indicated 20 kg. The repeated utilization in the 5-20 kg population and evidence has demonstrated the need for expanding the labeling to reflect its consistent use for these patients.

The pre-submission meeting provided constructive feedback on the Company's proposed regulatory strategy, including a pathway toward a 510(k) submission supported by targeted bench testing, toxicological assessments, and pediatric clinical evidence. The feedback provides important clarity as Nuwellis advances its regulatory and clinical plans in this high-need patient population. The Company anticipates submitting to the FDA by the end of 2026.

"Our work with leading pediatric centers has reinforced the importance of combining clinical experience with real-world evidence when evaluating therapies in this population. This includes extensive experience with both published and presented data validating the utility, and reinforcing the importance of expanding into this population," said Nuwellis' Senior Director of Medical Affairs Kelsey Newell. "This approach helps demonstrate how Aquadex can be used effectively within its intended ultrafiltration application, supported by clearly defined labeling and appropriate training and risk mitigation. By adjusting the labeling and aligning with one of our fastest growing patient categories, we are better positioned to support clinicians faced with this urgent need while growing this segment compliantly and increase our presence for efficacy and expansion."

The proposed label update is intended to address a significant unmet need in low-weight pediatric patients with fluid overload who require controlled ultrafiltration without the complexity of full renal replacement therapy.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis' portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

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media@nuwellis.com