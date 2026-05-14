IQST - IQSTEL Launches IQSTEL Digital Services Subsidiary and Appoints Jorge Enrique Becerra as CEO

Leveraging access to over 600 telecom operators worldwide whose networks reach approximately 2.3 billion subscribers in aggregate, IQSTEL expands beyond telecom into high-tech, high-margin digital services including AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and digital health

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a global telecommunications and technology company, today announced the formation of IQSTEL Digital Services, a dedicated subsidiary created to accelerate the Company's transformation from a global telecom service provider into a diversified global digital services powerhouse. To lead the new subsidiary, IQSTEL has appointed Jorge Enrique Becerra as CEO.

For more than a decade, IQSTEL has built a commercial platform serving over 600 of the largest telecom operators around the world, whose networks serve approximately 2.3 billion subscribers in aggregate.

As telecom operators worldwide increasingly seek to grow Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) by offering more value-added services to enterprise customers, governments, and personal consumers, IQSTEL is uniquely positioned to become their preferred one-stop strategic partner for next-generation digital solutions.

Unlike new entrants attempting to build relationships from scratch, IQSTEL already operates inside the telecom ecosystem, maintaining long-standing commercial relationships, reliable operational execution, and millions of dollars in annual transaction history with major carriers worldwide.

IQSTEL Digital Services will focus on delivering scalable high-tech, high-margin solutions including:

Proprietary AI-powered communication services

Cybersecurity solutions

Fintech and payment services

Digital health devices and services

Innovative digital services

Enterprise digital transformation solutions

IQSTEL's go-to-market strategy is highly efficient. The Company's existing telecom sales teams will introduce digital opportunities within current customer relationships, while the specialized IQSTEL Digital Services division will lead product commercialization, implementation, and scaling.

This strategy enables IQSTEL to monetize the trust, infrastructure, and business relationships already built over years of telecom operations, significantly reducing customer acquisition costs while accelerating time to revenue.

To lead this strategic initiative, IQSTEL has appointed Jorge Enrique Becerra as CEO of IQSTEL Digital Services, the company's new dedicated subsidiary.

Jorge Enrique Becerra brings more than 20 years of international executive experience across telecommunications, advertising, media, digital content, and digital transformation. Throughout his career, he has successfully led business growth initiatives across Latin America, Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, México, Panamá, Perú, Europe, and emerging markets, managing service portfolios reaching more than 100 million users.

He is widely recognized for his expertise in B2B2C business models, digital entertainment, OTT platforms, digital audience monetization, and innovative commercial execution. Over the last ten years, Jorge has developed seven-figure annual digital services businesses generating gross margins exceeding 40%.

As part of aligning long-term leadership incentives and accelerating execution, Jorge Enrique Becerra will participate as a minority co-owner alongside IQSTEL. This ownership participation reflects Jorge's strategic contribution to the initiative, including his deep industry expertise, commercial know-how, and proven ability to scale high-margin digital services businesses. IQSTEL believes this structure creates strong alignment between leadership performance and shareholder value creation as the Digital Services subsidiary scales globally.

Jorge Enrique Becerra, CEO of IQSTEL Digital Services, commented: "I am thrilled to join IQSTEL at this pivotal moment. By leveraging IQSTEL's powerful global telecom platform and relationships with over 600 operators, we will rapidly bring high-margin digital solutions to market and create significant value for telecom partners and shareholders alike."

As part of the initial commercial rollout of IQSTEL Digital Services, Jorge Enrique Becerra will join IQSTEL's executive team at International Telecoms Week (ITW), where he will meet with key telecom operator customers from around the world to introduce the Company's expanding digital services portfolio.

During ITW, Jorge will work alongside IQSTEL's strategic partners, including Cycurion for cybersecurity solutions and Reality Border for IQSTEL's proprietary AI-powered communication services, while also presenting IQSTEL's digital health device portfolio to selected strategic customers.

This coordinated commercial rollout demonstrates IQSTEL's commitment to rapidly monetizing its telecom relationships by introducing scalable, high-margin digital solutions tailored to the evolving needs of telecom operators, enterprise clients, and government customers.

Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL, commented:

"This is one of the most important strategic steps in IQSTEL's evolution. We have spent years building something incredibly valuable: a trusted global commercial platform connected to over 600 telecom operators worldwide. Now we are leveraging that platform to distribute the next generation of high-tech, high-margin digital services.

Our first objective with IQSTEL Digital Services is clear: to rapidly achieve seven-digit annual revenue by maximizing the value of our existing business platform and leveraging our potential reach to 2.3 billion end users through our customers worldwide. This is only the first step in monetizing the extraordinary distribution capability IQSTEL has built over the years.

Telecom operators globally need new revenue streams, stronger customer engagement, and innovative digital solutions to grow ARPU and remain competitive. IQSTEL is uniquely positioned to help them achieve that transformation because we are already inside the ecosystem, with trusted relationships, operational credibility, and immediate access to scale. IQSTEL Digital Services represents the beginning of our evolution into a global digital services powerhouse."

This launch reinforces IQSTEL's broader strategy of transforming from a telecom service provider into a diversified high-tech global distribution platform capable of delivering scalable, recurring, high-margin revenue streams across multiple technology verticals.

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a global telecom and technology company operating in 21 countries with over 600 Telecommunication Carrier Interconnections. The company delivers international voice, SMS, messaging, connectivity, and mobile financial services to telecom operators and enterprise customers worldwide. Built through a decade of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, IQSTEL is now expanding into AI-powered communications and cybersecurity through its RealityBorder.com AI Division and Cycurion partnership.

For more information, please visit www.IQSTEL.com.

Official Investors Landing Page: www.landingpage.iqstel.com

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Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "could" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit our company; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with our industry partners; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and IQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

SOURCE iQSTEL