Aesthetic Surgery Center: Dr. Anurag Agarwal Shares Insights on Improving Outcomes with Revision Facelift Surgery

Naples facial plastic surgeon highlights the importance of individualized surgical planning and technique in revision facelift cases

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Dr. Anurag Agarwal , double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and medical director of Aesthetic Surgery Center in Naples, FL, is sharing clinical insights on revision facelift surgery, a subspecialty that requires a different level of surgical planning than a primary procedure. Revision cases involve working within tissue that has already been surgically altered, which means the anatomy, scarring, and structural support differ from patient to patient. Dr. Agarwal's approach to these cases reflects his belief that no two faces age the same way, and no two revisions should be planned the same way either.

Why Revision Facelifts Require a Different Approach

A revision facelift is not simply a repeat of a prior surgery. Previous procedures change the tissue planes, alter blood supply, and can leave behind scar tissue that limits how the face responds to further surgical correction. In some cases, earlier surgeries may not have addressed certain areas, such as the midface or submandibular region of the neck, leaving patients with unresolved concerns even after an initial lift.

Dr. Agarwal notes that patients seeking revision surgery often present with a combination of residual issues from their first procedure and new changes brought on by continued aging. Evaluating which problems are structural, which are volume-related, and which may be better served by non-surgical treatment is central to building a revision plan that actually works.

Clinical Insights From Dr. Agarwal's Practice

Dr. Agarwal regularly treats revision facelift patients at Aesthetic Surgery Center in Naples, FL. Three recent cases illustrate the range of challenges these patients present and the decision-making process behind each surgical plan.

In one case , a 62-year-old woman came to Dr. Agarwal six years after a lower face and neck lift performed elsewhere. Her cheeks had descended, heavy jowls had returned, and she had visible bulges in her neck caused by prominent submandibular glands that were never addressed during her initial surgery. She also had hollowing beneath her eyes. Dr. Agarwal performed an endoscopic midface lift to restore upper cheek volume and width, an Uplift revision lower face and neck lift with submandibular gland reduction, fat transfer to the tear troughs and infraorbital rims, and fractional CO2 laser resurfacing of the lower eyelids. Six months after surgery, the deep circles beneath her eyes had resolved, her cheek volume was restored, the jowl region near the corners of her mouth was significantly reduced, and her neck contour was smoother thanks to the gland reduction.

A second case involved a 77-year-old woman with a history of prior facial surgery who was seeking further facelift recommendations. After examining her, Dr. Agarwal determined that her thin skin would not be well suited for additional lifting. The primary issue was volume depletion beneath her eyes and across both cheeks, with the right cheek more deficient than the left. Rather than pursue another lift, Dr. Agarwal placed permanent cheek implants (medium on the right, small on the left to correct the asymmetry), performed fat transfer under her eyes, and completed full-face fractional CO2 laser resurfacing. The case demonstrates something Dr. Agarwal emphasizes in consultations: sometimes the most important surgical decision is knowing what not to do.

A third case presented a 61-year-old woman who had undergone a browlift and lower face and neck lift 20 years earlier at another practice. Her eyebrows had become uneven, her cheeks had lost their youthful contour, and her jawline and neck had loosened again. Dr. Agarwal performed an endoscopic forehead and brow lift to restore brow symmetry, an endoscopic midface lift to reposition her own cheek fat pads back to the upper cheeks - creating a heart-shaped facial configuration without the need for fat injections - and an Uplift revision lower face and neck lift with platysmaplasty and submandibular gland reduction to smooth the jawline and neck.

The Role of Individualized Consultation

Each of these cases required a different combination of techniques. The variation underscores why Dr. Agarwal considers the consultation and in-person examination the most critical step in planning a revision. Imaging, patient history, and a candid conversation about goals and limitations all factor into the surgical plan. Revision patients in particular benefit from a surgeon who has experience navigating altered anatomy and can draw on a broad range of techniques - endoscopic approaches, deep-plane lifting, volume restoration, gland reduction, laser resurfacing - rather than applying a single method to every face.

About Dr. Anurag Agarwal

Dr. Agarwal is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the Board of Directors for the ABFPRS, and a former President of the Florida Society of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He developed the Uplift facelift procedure and has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor annually since 2015. In 2024 and 2025, he was voted Best Plastic Surgeon in the Naples Daily News Community's Choice Awards.

About Aesthetic Surgery Center

Aesthetic Surgery Center is located at 1175 Creekside Parkway, Suite 100, Naples, FL 34108. The practice offers facial plastic surgery, body contouring, breast procedures, hair restoration, and non-surgical treatments. Its surgeons - Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Dr. Casey Holmes, and Dr. Jason Dudas - provide individualized care in an AAAASF-accredited surgical facility. To schedule a consultation, visit Aesthetic Surgery Center or follow the practice on Instagram .

Contact Information

Dr. Anurag Agarwal

Medical Director

dragarwal@aestheticsurgerycenter.com

(239) 594-9100

Source: Aesthetic Surgery Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-anurag-agarwal-shares-insights-on-improving-outcomes-with-revisio-1165803