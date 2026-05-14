Muddy Mat Expands Beyond Entry Mats with a Complete Pet Home Care Line

Pet-Focused Brand Launches Washable Area Rugs, Cloud K9 Dog Beds, Stair Treads, and a Full Grooming Suite

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Muddy Mat, the pet-friendly home brand known for its ultra-absorbent anti-mud mat, has announced a major product expansion. The launch includes washable area rugs, redesigned dog beds, stair treads, embroidered and mesh mat designs, reusable pee pads, and a full line of cleaning products under the Wizz brand.

Pet owners often struggle to find home products that work well and still look good. Muddy Mat built its name solving the muddy paw problem at the front door. This expansion brings that same approach to every room in the home.

From Door Mat to Whole-Home Solution

Muddy Mat started with one product: a machine-washable, ultra-absorbent mat that stops mud and moisture at the door. That product set the standard for everything the brand does: pet-safe materials, easy cleaning, and designs that look great.

The new washable area rugs bring those same values into living rooms, bedrooms, and dining areas. They come in 20 designs, from modern geometric patterns to classic plaids. Each rug is machine-washable and has a waterproof, non-slip backing. The embroidered and mesh mat designs add even more style options without giving up durability or washability.

Whole-Home Comfort and Safety

The Cloud K9 dog bed is a key part of this launch. It pairs soft, plush materials with machine-washable construction. It was built for pets that need a comfortable, easy-to-clean place to rest. Many pet owners have trouble finding beds that hold their shape after washing. The Cloud K9 solves that.

Stair treads round out the safety side of the launch. They are built for homes with wood or tile stairs. They give pets a better grip while protecting floors from scratches. The non-slip backing holds each tread in place without any permanent installation. And since they are machine-washable, keeping them clean is easy.

Together, these products show Muddy Mat's commitment to pet safety and comfort throughout the home, not just at the front door.

Complete Cleanup Ecosystem

The Wizz product suite marks Muddy Mat's move into full pet home care. It includes Natural Pet Shampoo, Eliminator odor and stain remover, and Foam Cleaner. Paired with reusable pee pads, these products cover the full cycle of pet mess management. Mats and rugs prevent messes. Pee pads contain them. Grooming and cleaning products handle the rest.

Wizz Natural Pet Shampoo uses oatmeal and aloe vera. It is made for dogs with sensitive skin. The Eliminator targets existing stains and odors. The Foam Cleaner is great for quick cleanups after fresh accidents. All three are pet-safe and made for the kinds of messes that happen in pet-friendly homes.

Reusable pee pads are a washable swap for disposable options. They cut down on waste. They also offer the same multi-layer absorption found across Muddy Mat's textile products. The pads are a good fit for puppy training, senior dog care, and travel.

Meeting Pet Owners' Changing Demands

More pet owners want products that look good and hold up to daily use. This expansion speaks directly to that shift. Muddy Mat offers washable, stylish solutions across many product categories. That makes it a go-to brand for pet owners who want a clean home without giving up style.

All new products are available through Muddy Mat 's website and select retail partners. The brand stays true to its founding idea: pet-friendly products should be functional, washable, and built for real life.

Contact Details

Email: contact@muddymat.co

Toll Free: (205) 857-3028

https://muddymats.com/

SOURCE: Muddy Mat

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/muddy-matr-expands-beyond-entry-mats-with-a-complete-pet-home-ca-1166427