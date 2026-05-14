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ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning Recognized for Honest, High-Quality Service with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Carpet & Furnace Cleaning category. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to transparent pricing, quality workmanship, and dependable service.

Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning specializes in a full range of carpet and furnace cleaning, duct cleaning, upholstery, tile and grout, as well as hardwood restoration and other specialty cleaning solutions. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering consistent, high-quality results across every service it offers.

"At Dang Good, our goal is simple - to deliver the kind of service our customers can rely on every time," said the Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to doing the job right and providing a level of service that stands out."

What sets the company apart is its straightforward, customer-first approach. With honest pricing and a strict no-upsell policy, clients can expect clear communication and no surprises. This transparency, combined with a focus on results, has helped build long-term trust with homeowners across the region.

The company uses powerful, professional-grade equipment alongside eco-friendly cleaning solutions to ensure both effective and responsible service. Its approach prioritizes not only cleanliness, but also the safety and comfort of the home environment.

Backed by industry certifications and awards, Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning continues to deliver reliable service grounded in professionalism and attention to detail. Its commitment to quality and consistency has made it a trusted choice for homeowners throughout Southern Alberta.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its dedication to delivering dependable, high-quality cleaning services.

For more information, visit www.danggoodcarpetandfurnacecleaning.com or CLICK HERE.

About Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning
Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning provides cleaning services across Southern Alberta, including carpet, furnace and duct cleaning, upholstery, tile and grout, and hardwood restoration. Known for honest pricing, no-upsell service, and quality results, the company is committed to delivering reliable, professional cleaning solutions.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dang-good-carpet-and-furnace-cleaning-recognized-for-honest-high-1166623

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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