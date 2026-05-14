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ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Monster Plowing Company Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner, Reinforcing Leadership as a Year-Round Property Services Provider in the GTA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Monster Plowing Company has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Snow Removal category for the Greater Toronto Area. This recognition underscores Monster Plowing Company's position as a category leader in winter maintenance and reflects its reputation for operational excellence, reliability, and consistent performance at scale.

As the winter division of Monster Property Services, Monster Plowing Company is part of a fully integrated, year-round property maintenance platform serving residential and commercial clients across the GTA. Together, Monster Plowing Company and Monster Property Services deliver seamless service continuity across all seasons - from snow and ice management in the winter to landscaping, lawn care, and property maintenance throughout the spring, summer, and fall.

With more than 16 years of experience, Monster Plowing Company has established itself as a high-performance operator in one of the most demanding service environments. Its model is built on disciplined execution, real-time responsiveness, and a proactive approach to weather-driven operations - ensuring clients receive consistent, dependable service regardless of conditions.

"At Monster Plowing Company, we've built our reputation on showing up when it matters most," said the team at Monster Plowing Company. "This award reflects the trust our clients place in us and the systems we've built to deliver reliable service at scale. As part of Monster Property Services, we're proud to support our clients year-round, not just in the winter months."

Operating a fleet of 90 vehicles, Monster Plowing Company is equipped to service everything from residential driveways to complex, multi-site commercial portfolios. Its operational scale allows for rapid deployment and coordinated response during snow events, maintaining accessibility and safety even during peak conditions.

Beyond winter, Monster Property Services continues that same standard of execution across its summer operations. The company provides comprehensive landscaping and grounds maintenance services, supporting clients with consistent property care, professional service delivery, and a unified client experience across all seasons.

By combining experienced field teams with advanced technology and centralized operational systems, Monster Plowing Company and Monster Property Services deliver a level of consistency and control that sets them apart in the market. This integrated approach reduces seasonal risk for clients while ensuring properties remain safe, maintained, and professionally managed year-round.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence. Monster Plowing Company's selection as the 2026 winner highlights not only its leadership in snow removal, but also the strength of the broader Monster Property Services platform.

For more information, visit www.monsterplow.ca or www.monsterpropertyservices.ca.

About Monster Plowing Company
Monster Plowing Company is a Toronto-based winter maintenance provider specializing in professional snow and ice management services. With over 16 years of experience and a fleet of more than 85 vehicles, Monster Plowing Company delivers reliable, high-performance service designed to maintain safety, accessibility, and operational continuity throughout the winter season.

About Monster Property Services
Monster Property Services is a full-service, year-round property maintenance company serving residential and commercial clients across the Greater Toronto Area. Its services include landscaping, lawn care, seasonal cleanups, and grounds maintenance, delivered with a focus on consistency, quality, and operational excellence.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/monster-plowing-company-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-award-1166632

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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