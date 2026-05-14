Power Yoga Canada Durham Recognized for Building a Supportive and Transformative Community with 2026 Consumer Choice Award

OSHAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Power Yoga Canada Durham has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Yoga Studio category for Durham Region. This recognition reflects the studio's commitment to creating a welcoming, empowering space where individuals can grow both physically and mentally.

Power Yoga Canada Durham offers more than just a place to practice yoga. It is a community-focused studio where individuals are encouraged to reconnect with themselves through movement, breath, and presence. By fostering an environment rooted in support and inclusivity, the studio helps members navigate both the highs and challenges of life with strength, and compassion.

"At Power Yoga Canada Durham, we strive to create a space where people feel supported, seen, and empowered in their journey," said the Power Yoga Canada Durham team. "This recognition reflects the community we've built together and the impact we aim to have both on and off the mat."

What sets Power Yoga Canada Durham apart is its emphasis on connection and personal growth. The studio invites individuals of all experience levels to show up as they are, encouraging a practice that goes beyond physical movement. Through guided classes and mindful practice, members are supported in building strength, confidence, and balance in their daily lives.

The studio's approach focuses on creating a sense of belonging, where each individual is supported by a community that walks alongside them. This supportive environment helps foster not only physical wellness, but also emotional and mental well-being, making the experience meaningful and lasting.

Serving the Durham Region, Power Yoga Durham continues to grow as a trusted space for individuals seeking both fitness and personal transformation. Its commitment to community, inclusivity, and holistic wellness has made it a standout choice for those looking to deepen their practice and connect with others.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Power Yoga Canada Durham's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the wellness space and its dedication to creating a positive, impactful experience for its community.

For more information, visit www.poweryogacanada.com/oshawa or CLICK HERE.

About Power Yoga Canada Durham

Power Yoga Canada Durham is a women-led yoga studio serving the Durham Region, offering a welcoming and community-driven environment focused on movement, breath, and mindfulness. The studio supports individuals in building strength, confidence, and connection through a holistic approach to wellness that extends beyond the mat.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/power-yoga-canada-durham-recognized-for-building-a-supportive-an-1166643