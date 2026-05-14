C H I Home Inspections Recognized For Independent, Ethics-Driven Home Inspection Services With 2026 Consumer Choice Award In Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that C H I Home Inspections has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Home Inspection category for Southern Alberta. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to independence, ethical standards, and delivering high-quality inspection services.

C H I Home Inspections is an award-winning, locally owned Calgary-based company providing residential inspection services since 2010. Operating independently, the company prioritizes unbiased reporting and client-focused service, ensuring that every inspection is conducted with integrity and transparency.

"At C H I Home Inspections, our responsibility is to provide clear, accurate information that clients can trust when making important decisions," said the C H I Home Inspections team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to maintaining high standards and putting our clients first."

What sets C H I Home Inspections apart is its independent business model. Without ties to a corporate franchise, the company is able to operate with strict ethical standards, focusing solely on the needs and best interests of its clients. This approach has contributed to its strong reputation within the Calgary community.

The company combines hands-on experience with advanced diagnostic tools, including thermal imaging technology, to deliver thorough and detailed inspections. This technical approach allows for more comprehensive evaluations, helping identify potential concerns that may not be visible through standard inspection methods.

C H I Home Inspections has also been recognized for its commitment to ethical business practices, earning a nomination for the Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics. This distinction highlights the company's dedication to professionalism, accountability, and trust.

Serving clients across Southern Alberta, C H I Home Inspections continues to be a trusted choice for homebuyers and homeowners seeking reliable, independent inspection services. Its focus on quality, transparency, and ethical practices has been central to its continued recognition.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. C H I Home Inspections' selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the home inspection industry and its ongoing commitment to delivering dependable service.

For more information, visit www.calgaryhomeinspections.com or CLICK HERE.

About C H I Home Inspections

C H I Home Inspections is an independent, Calgary-based home inspection company serving Southern Alberta since 2010. Known for its ethical approach and high standards, the company provides detailed residential inspections using hands-on expertise and advanced tools such as thermal imaging.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/c-h-i-home-inspections-recognized-for-independent-ethics-driven-1166655