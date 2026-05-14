Apex Massage Therapy Recognized for Clinical, Wellness-focused Care with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Apex Massage Therapy has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Massage Therapy category. This recognition reflects the clinic's long-standing commitment to preventative care, patient well-being, and delivering consistent, high-quality treatment.

Since 1994, Apex Massage Therapy has been providing clinical care in Calgary with a focus on preventative wellness and nervous system regulation. The clinic has built a strong reputation for helping clients manage stress, recover from physical strain, and maintain long-term health through a thoughtful and results-driven approach.

"At Apex Massage Therapy, our focus is on supporting long-term wellness through consistent, personalized care," said the Apex Massage Therapy team. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and our commitment to helping them feel and function at their best."

What sets Apex apart is its integrated approach to care. In addition to massage therapy, the clinic offers acupuncture, osteopathy, and infrared sauna memberships, providing clients with a range of services designed to support recovery, reduce tension, and promote resilience.

The clinic emphasizes individualized treatment plans tailored to each client's needs, ensuring that care is both effective and aligned with long-term wellness goals. This approach allows clients to benefit from a combination of therapies that work together to support overall health.

With a focus on nervous system regulation, Apex Massage Therapy helps clients move beyond short-term relief, supporting deeper recovery and sustained well-being. Its clinical expertise and holistic perspective have contributed to its strong presence within the Calgary community.

Serving clients across Southern Alberta, Apex Massage Therapy continues to be a trusted provider of wellness-focused care. Its dedication to professionalism, consistency, and patient outcomes has been central to its continued recognition.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Apex Massage Therapy's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in massage therapy and its ongoing commitment to delivering effective, patient-centered care.

For more information, visit www.apexmassage.com or CLICK HERE.

About Apex Massage Therapy

Apex Massage Therapy is a Calgary-based clinic providing massage therapy and complementary wellness services since 1994. The clinic specializes in preventative care and nervous system regulation, offering massage therapy, acupuncture, osteopathy, and infrared sauna services to support long-term health and recovery.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/apex-massage-therapy-recognized-for-clinical-wellness-focused-ca-1166664