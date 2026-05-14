Me and My Van Recognized for Dependable, Detail-Focused Handyman Services With 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Peel Region

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Me and My Van has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Handyman Services category for Peel Region. This recognition reflects the company's longstanding reputation for reliability, quality workmanship, and customer satisfaction across the Greater Toronto Area.

For nearly 20 years, Me and My Van Home Repair has been a trusted choice for homeowners seeking practical, efficient solutions for everyday repairs and maintenance. The company specializes in smaller, detail-oriented jobs that are often overlooked by larger contractors, offering a level of service that is both responsive and tailored to each client's needs.

"At Me and My Van, we focus on the jobs that matter to homeowners, no matter the size," said the Me and My Van team. "This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and our commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality results."

Me and My Van offers a comprehensive range of professional handyman services designed to keep homes safe, functional, and well-maintained. Their services include repairs, installations, drywall patching, painting, furniture assembly, deck work, and seasonal maintenance; covering everything from small fixes to larger improvement projects. With a focus on quality workmanship and reliability, they provide homeowners with a trusted, go-to partner for ongoing property upkeep and improvements.

They also specialize in Aging in Place Plans, helping homeowners adapt their living spaces for long-term comfort, safety, and independence. From installing grab bars and railings to improving lighting and accessibility, their team delivers thoughtful modifications that support safer daily living; combining proactive maintenance with personalized solutions for today and the future.

What sets Me and My Van apart is its focus on efficiency, attention to detail, and customer care. Each project is approached with the goal of delivering practical, lasting results while maintaining clear communication throughout the process.

Serving Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, York Region, Durham Region, and the broader GTA, Me and My Van continues to build its reputation as a dependable provider of handyman services. As part of the SPC Home Solutions network, the company benefits from a broader framework of support while maintaining its personalized, local approach.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Me and My Van's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the handyman services category and its continued dedication to serving homeowners with reliability and care.

For more information, visit www.meandmyvan.com or CLICK HERE.

About Me and My Van

Me and My Van Home Repair is a handyman service provider serving the Greater Toronto Area, specializing in repairs, installations, and maintenance for residential properties. With nearly 20 years of experience, the company focuses on delivering efficient, detail-oriented solutions backed by strong customer service.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/me-and-my-van-recognized-for-dependable-detail-focused-handyman-1166677