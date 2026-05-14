Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Recognized for 50 Years of Quality and Service with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Restaurant - Sports Bar & Lounge category. This recognition marks the company's 17th Consumer Choice Award win, reflecting its long-standing commitment to quality, consistency, and customer satisfaction.

Since 1975, Atlas Pizza & Sports Bar has been serving Calgary with its signature, award-winning pizza, crafted using the same trusted recipes for over 50 years. As a multi-generational family restaurant, Atlas has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality food and a welcoming, community-focused dining experience.

"At Atlas, we take pride in maintaining the traditions that have made us a trusted choice for generations of customers," said the Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to quality, consistency, and creating a great experience for everyone who visits."

What sets Atlas apart is its dedication to craftsmanship and variety. In addition to its well-known pizzas, the restaurant offers a diverse menu that includes pasta, steaks, and ribs, with premium Certified Angus Beef steaks hand-cut to ensure quality and freshness.

Beyond its food, Atlas Pizza & Sports Bar provides a full entertainment experience. Its 300-person sports bar offers a lively environment for watching games with friends and family, complemented by features such as VLTs, pool tables, and interactive trivia, creating a dynamic and engaging atmosphere.

The combination of consistent quality, family ownership, and a broad entertainment offering has made Atlas a go-to destination for both dining and social gatherings in Calgary. Its ability to balance tradition with a vibrant, modern experience continues to resonate with customers.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar's 17th win highlights its enduring presence in the hospitality industry and its continued dedication to delivering exceptional service.

For more information, visit www.atlaspizzasportsbar.com or CLICK HERE.

About Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar

Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar is a family-owned restaurant in Calgary, serving award-winning pizza and a full menu of classic favourites since 1975. Known for its quality ingredients, long-standing recipes, and vibrant sports bar atmosphere, Atlas continues to be a trusted destination for dining and entertainment.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/atlas-pizza-restaurant-and-sports-bar-recognized-for-50-years-of-1166681