Espresso Dolce Recognized for Coffee Equipment Expertise and Service Excellence With 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Espresso Dolce has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Coffee Service & Supply category for Vancouver. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing expertise, hands-on service capabilities, and commitment to helping customers make informed purchasing decisions.

Since 2000, Espresso Dolce has been supplying and servicing coffee equipment for both residential and commercial clients. Operating from its Vancouver showroom and service centre, the company has built a strong reputation for offering not only quality products, but also the technical knowledge and support behind them.

"At Espresso Dolce, we believe customers should have confidence in the products they choose," said the Espresso Dolce team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to providing both quality equipment and the expertise to support it."

What sets Espresso Dolce apart is its full-service approach. In addition to selling espresso machines and coffee-related products, the company also services and repairs the equipment it carries. This hands-on experience allows the team to recommend products based on real performance, durability, and long-term value.

The company offers a wide range of products, including espresso machines, coffee beans, pods, accessories, and brewing supplies. By maintaining a carefully curated selection, Espresso Dolce ensures that customers have access to reliable, high-performing equipment suited to their needs.

With over two decades of experience, Espresso Dolce continues to support coffee enthusiasts and businesses across Vancouver with dependable service and product expertise. Its focus on quality, transparency, and technical knowledge has made it a trusted destination for coffee equipment and supplies.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Espresso Dolce's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the coffee service and supply industry and its ongoing dedication to customer support.

For more information, visit www.espressodolce.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Espresso Dolce

Espresso Dolce is a Vancouver-based coffee equipment supplier and service provider, offering espresso machines, coffee products, and accessories since 2000. With a focus on both sales and servicing, the company provides customers with reliable products supported by hands-on expertise and technical knowledge.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/espresso-dolce-recognized-for-coffee-equipment-expertise-and-ser-1166686