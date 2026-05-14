RxPR: Brownsville Area School District Band Program Earns Top Honors at Regional Music Festival in Pigeon Forge

Rebuilt music program brings home six trophies, including prestigious Esprit de Corps Award

BROWNSVILLE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Just a few years ago, the Brownsville Area School District band program consisted of merely a handful of student musicians. Today, the program is making award-winning noise across the region, reigniting the tradition of excellence for which Brownsville music was once known.

Under the direction of Marissa McFarren, with the assistance of Jalen Cloud, Tyler Evans, Berta Hunyady, and Brandon Saghy, the growing music program has expanded to more than 50 students across five performing ensembles: middle school concert band, high school concert band, jazz band, vocal band, and marching band.

This past weekend, Brownsville's student musicians traveled to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to compete in the regional Music in the Parks festival, returning home from Dollywood with an impressive six trophies and top honors in multiple categories.

The Brownsville Area School District music program earned the following awards:

1st Place - Jazz Band

1st Place - High School Concert Band

2nd Place - Middle School Concert Band

1st Place - High School Choir/Vocal Band

1st Place - Marching Band

Esprit de Corps Award

The Esprit de Corps Award is presented to the organization that demonstrates exceptional character, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the festival weekend.

According to festival officials, the award recognizes "an exemplary attitude of positive support and outstanding personal behavior throughout the festival weekend. Personal integrity, quality character values, a desire for excellence, and a spirit of cooperation serve as the cornerstone qualities of the Esprit de Corps Award."

The program's recent success marks a major milestone in its rebuilding efforts, bringing renewed energy and pride to the Brownsville school community while continuing to build and grow.

For the directors, the recognition reflects more than musical achievement. It highlights the dedication, perseverance, and teamwork that are helping restore a proud program and inspire the next generation of student musicians.

The achievement reflects not only the hard work of the students and directors, but also the countless hours of dedication from the band boosters and parent volunteers who work behind the scenes to make opportunities like this possible. Through fundraising, organizing events, coordinating travel, and supporting students throughout the year, the boosters have played a vital role in helping rebuild the program and create memorable experiences for young musicians.

The celebration continued when the students returned home, where they were greeted and escorted by local first responders with sirens blaring in true Brownsville community fashion. Participating fire departments included Allison #2 Station 3, Brownsville Station 5, Luzerne Station 23, Republic Station 34, and South Brownsville Station 6.

The Brownsville Area School District congratulates all participating students, directors, families, and supporters for helping bring home this outstanding recognition. Superintendent, Dr. Kristin Martin, states:

"The success of our music program is a testament to the hard work of our students, the dedication of our music educators, and the unwavering support of our families and community. To see this program grow from just a few musicians into an award-winning organization is truly inspiring. These accomplishments are helping restore the tradition of excellence for which Brownsville music was once known, and our entire district is incredibly proud. I would also like to recognize the leadership and vision of the music department for fostering an environment where students are encouraged to grow both artistically and personally. Congratulations to all participating students and staff on their outstanding representation of the Brownsville community. We look forward to the continued growth and success of the music program in the years ahead."

About Brownsville Area School District

Brownsville Area School District is committed to supporting academic achievement, student opportunity, and community pride. Through programs in academics, athletics, the arts, and extracurricular activities, the district works to prepare students for success while celebrating the talents and traditions of the Brownsville community.

CONTACT:

Todd Eury - RxPR, LLC

(412) 585-4001 ext 105

Eury@RxPR.net

SOURCE: Brownsville Area School District