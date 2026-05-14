Chilean Cobalt Corp. Joins the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

BERWYN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA) ("Chilean Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has joined the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC"), a collaborative initiative focused on advancing secure, innovative, and resilient solutions for the nation's defense industrial base. As a member, Chilean Cobalt looks forward to working with other DIBC partners to share best practices, contribute to research, and support the consortium's mission of strengthening national security through industrial collaboration.

Chilean Cobalt's decision to join in the DIBC reflects its understanding of the growing strategic importance of secure and geopolitically aligned supplies of critical minerals, including cobalt, copper, and rare earth elements ("REEs"), all of which are essential for advanced energy and material applications including electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries, aerospace and defense manufacturing, and electrification.

"Joining the Defense Industrial Base Consortium represents an important milestone for Chilean Cobalt," said Duncan T. Blount, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chilean Cobalt. "The United States and its allies are increasingly focused on securing reliable and geopolitically aligned sources of cobalt, copper, and REEs required for defense systems and broader industrial resilience. We believe our projects and strategic partnerships position Chilean Cobalt to become an important future supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals to the U.S. and allied markets. Participation in the DIBC provides opportunities to collaborate with U.S. government agencies, defense contractors, and strategic industry participants focused on supply chain resilience."

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. is a US-based critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera and El Cofre cobalt-copper projects in northern Chile's historic San Juan district, one of the world's few primary cobalt districts. Chilean Cobalt is committed to creating ecological and social value for all stakeholders; economic value for Chile and the Chilean communities in which it operates; and financial value for its shareholders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, among others, statements the Company makes regarding its ability to leverage its DIBC membership to further the development of critical material supply chains, to establish "Proven" or "Probable" Reserves, as defined by the SEC under Regulation S-K, Subpart 1300, through the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study for the minerals that the Company seeks to produce and to navigate the inherent risks of mining, exploration, development, and processing operations that may negatively impact the business. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONTACTS:

Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Duncan T. Blount

Chairman & CEO

Duncan.Blount@chileancobaltcorp.com

SOURCE: Chilean Cobalt Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/chilean-cobalt-corp.-joins-the-u.s.-defense-industrial-base-consortium-dibc-1166803