Moolec Science Successfully Completes 2026 GLASO Commercial Planting Campaign in the United States

WARWICK, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Moolec Science Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) ("the Company" "Moolec"), an innovation-driven company engineering plants and microbes to unlock scalable protein solutions for the global food industry, today announced the successful completion of the 2026 commercial planting campaign for its GLASO1 safflower program focused on the production of high-GLA ("Gamma-Linolenic Acid") specialty oils for industrial and advanced ingredient applications.

"Today represents a defining moment for Moolec. Regaining compliance with Nasdaq while simultaneously advancing the commercial execution of our GLASO1 platform reflects the extraordinary resilience, discipline, and commitment of our entire team. Over the past quarters, we have worked relentlessly across operations, finance, science, and corporate execution to strengthen the foundations of the Company for the long term. The successful execution of our 2026 commercial planting campaign, together with the continued advancement of our proprietary genetics platform, demonstrates our ability to keep building and executing even during challenging periods. We are also extremely proud of the professionalism and dedication demonstrated by our farming partners in the United States, whose operational expertise and execution capabilities are playing an important role in the continued development of the GLASO platform. We believe the progress achieved across our operational and corporate initiatives positions Moolec for the next phase of scalable commercialization and growth," commented Alejandro Antalich, Chief Executive Officer of Moolec Science.

GLASO Successfully Completes 2026 Commercial Planting Campaign

Commercial planting activities commenced on May 4, 2026, and were successfully completed this week during the optimal agronomic planting window in the American Falls region of Idaho, an area recognized for its favorable conditions for safflower cultivation, including a semi-arid climate, low-humidity environment, well-drained soils, strong solar exposure, and access to established irrigation infrastructure.

The 2026 campaign represents another important operational milestone as GLASO1 continues progressing toward larger-scale commercial execution supported by proprietary genetics, advanced agronomic management, and increasing demand for differentiated specialty oil solutions.

All production fields were planted following extensive soil preparation, irrigation optimization, and seed conditioning protocols designed to maximize germination performance, crop emergence, and stand establishment. Based on current field conditions and forecasted temperatures, the Company expects strong crop establishment during the coming weeks.

Proprietary High-GLA Genetics Program Advances 2027 Commercial Expansion Strategy

In parallel with commercial field operations, Moolec continues advancing its proprietary safflower breeding and genetic selection platform focused on increasing GLA concentration performance, improving genetic purity, and supporting future commercial scale-up initiatives. As previously disclosed by the Company, GLASO1 achieved GLA concentrations of approximately 45%, representing one of the highest commercial-scale GLA concentrations reported from U.S. safflower crushing operations. Building on those results, the Company has now identified 52 elite genotypes from a population of 320 candidates derived from the prior breeding cycle that demonstrated average GLA oil concentrations exceeding 60%.

Moolec believes these results represent a significant advancement in safflower oil composition performance and further reinforce the differentiated profile of the GLASO1 platform within the high-value specialty oils sector. The selected elite lines are expected to be planted individually in dedicated research plots following completion of final seed conditioning procedures. The ongoing breeding program is designed to support the generation of renewed high-purity seed inventory intended to enhance future commercial planting programs and larger-scale production initiatives.

About Moolec Science SA

Moolec Science is an innovation-driven company engineering plants and microbes to unlock scalable protein solutions for the global food system. By integrating Molecular Farming and precision fermentation, Moolec combines the cost efficiency of crops with the functionality and nutrition of animal proteins, creating sustainable and commercially viable ingredients. The Company's diversified pipeline includes alternative proteins, bioactive compounds, nutritional oils, and biological inputs for regenerative agriculture. Moolec has a robust intellectual property portfolio with more than 50 granted and patent applications across multiple technology platforms. With operations spanning the United States, Europe and South America, Moolec is advancing a seed-to-ingredient approach designed to transform the future of food production. Moolec is publicly listed on Nasdaq under the ticker "MLEC." For more information, please visit https://moolecscience.com/ir/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements with respect to performance, prospects, revenues, and other aspects of the business of Moolec are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors, about which we cannot be certain. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Moolec may be adversely affected by economic, business and/or other competitive factors, costs related to the scaling up of Moolec's business and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header "Risk Factors" in Moolec's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as Moolec's other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

Moolec Science's Contacts:

https://moolecscience.com/ir/

https://moolecscience.com/

Investor Relations inquiries: ir@moolecscience.com

¹ Pat. US 7,893,321 B2 (Application No. 11/438,951) and Pat. US 8,192,964 B2 (Application No. 13/025,345)

SOURCE: Moolec Science SA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/moolec-science-successfully-completes-2026-glaso-commercial-planting-cam-1166828