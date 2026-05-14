CVS Health: All Rhode Island CVS Pharmacy Locations Now Accept WIC for Infant Formula

Rhode Island is the first state in which every CVS location participates in the program, removing barriers for families seeking infant nutrition support

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / CVS Pharmacy (NYSE:CVS) announced that all 56 locations in Rhode Island are now authorized to accept the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) for infant formula purchases, marking the first time all CVS Pharmacy stores in any state are approved for the program.

This statewide authorization reflects CVS Pharmacy's ongoing commitment to meeting customers where they are, reinforcing the company's focus on being a trusted community health destination, offering convenient access to essential health care products.

"For families relying on WIC, ease of access matters," said Zach Dennett, Vice President, Merchandising, CVS Health. "Knowing they can use benefits for infant formula at any CVS Pharmacy in Rhode Island helps remove barriers to nutrition at a critical stage of life and creates a more reliable, supportive experience for families across the state."

WIC is a federally funded nutrition program providing eligible pregnant individuals, new parents, infants, and young children with access to nutritious foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and health care referrals.

At CVS Pharmacy locations in Rhode Island, WIC benefits may currently be used to purchase infant formulas only, in accordance with program authorization. The company continues to work with other states to expand WIC authorization to additional CVS Pharmacy locations.

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About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

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Roslyn Guarino

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Roslyn.Guarino@CVSHealth.com

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-all-rhode-island-cvs-pharmacyr-locations-now-accept-wic-fo-1166893