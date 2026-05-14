Enterprise SaaS and email security veteran to help lead IRONSCALES through its next growth phase, backed by frontier AI verification from Anthropic and new agentic capabilities

IRONSCALES, the email security platform trusted by 17,000+ organizations worldwide, today announced the appointment of Steve McKenzie as Chief Operating Officer. He will oversee the alignment of go-to-market, customer success, and revenue operations as IRONSCALES accelerates into its next growth phase.

McKenzie brings more than two decades of enterprise SaaS leadership to his new role at IRONSCALES. Prior to joining IRONSCALES, McKenzie served as Chief Customer Revenue Officer at LinkSquares, and spent over nine years at Mimecast across two tenures, holding senior leadership roles including Interim Chief Customer Officer, VP of Sales Customer Success for North America, VP of Marketing Strategic Accounts, and VP of Sales for UK Europe.

McKenzie is the third senior leader to join IRONSCALES in recent months. The other two recent strategic hires include Chief Strategy Officer Steve Malone, a cybersecurity and B2B SaaS veteran, and Senior Vice President of Research Development Amit Bluman, who brings 20+ years of experience in cybersecurity, AI, and product leadership. Together, the expanded team is built to convert a decade of product and community advantage into category-defining scale.

"I came here because this team is building something that matters, and they are in the perfect position to bring it to scale," said Steve McKenzie, COO."I was also drawn to IRONSCALES by something I rarely see in this market: a platform that already delivers measurable results for 17,000+ organizations, a community of 35,000+ security professionals making it smarter every day, and an agent architecture built for where threats are actually headed. Add to that frontier AI verification earned from Anthropic, and IRONSCALES has every structural advantage it needs to define the next era of email security."

The Phishing 3.0 Inflection

Generative AI has rewritten the economics of phishing. Attackers use AI to research targets, clone executive voices, fabricate video, and launch hyper-personalized campaigns at a pace legacy secure email gateways were never designed to handle. The result: a surge in business email compromise (BEC), social engineering, VIP impersonation, and account takeover (ATO) attacks that bypass traditional detection on the first attempt. No malicious payloads, just flawless impersonation at scale.

Osterman Research found that 88% of organizations experienced at least one security incident in the past 12 months that undermined trust in digital communications. More than 80% report heightened attacker interest in exploiting trusted channels. Nearly one in five security leaders says awareness training alone no longer works against AI-enhanced threats.

Right Platform, Right Moment

The IRONSCALES platform pairs Adaptive AI with continuous intelligence from a community of 35,000+ security professionals, creating a feedback loop no single-vendor solution can replicate. Three specialized AI agents launched in the IRONSCALES Winter 2026 Release (Red Teaming, Phishing SOC, and Phishing Simulation) work in concert to anticipate attacks, investigate threats, and prepare employees for the lures actually targeting them. Deepfake protection for Microsoft Teams, now with enhanced voice detection and automatic profile learning, extends coverage beyond the inbox.

The leadership expansion follows another milestone announced this week: IRONSCALES became the first email security vendor verified under Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program (CVP), gaining access to frontier AI capabilities designated for adversarial defense. The verification gives the IRONSCALES platform's adversarial models access to state-of-the-art AI that surpasses anything available to threat actors, creating an asymmetric advantage for defenders.

"Steve spent nine years inside one of the largest email security companies ever built," said Eyal Benishti, founder and CEO at IRONSCALES. "He knows the category, he knows the buyer, and he knows what operational excellence looks like at scale. That experience is exactly what we need right now, as our accomplishments in 2026 have created a product that has outpaced the brand. Steve is the operator who will close that gap."

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is an API-based email security platform that combines Adaptive AI, agentic automation, and crowdsourced human intelligence to detect and remediate phishing, business email compromise, account takeover, deepfake, and GenAI-powered attacks. The platform deploys in minutes via native API integration for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace with no MX record changes. Beyond threat detection, IRONSCALES includes integrated phishing simulation testing, security awareness training, DMARC management, deepfake protection for Microsoft Teams, and an agentic AI virtual SOC that automates incident response. The platform is powered by a global threat intelligence network of 35,000+ security professionals across 17,000+ organizations and 3,500+ MSP partners. Learn more at ironscales.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260514158819/en/

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