Driving the conversation at SCOPE X in Boston and Patients as Partners EU in London

Trialbee, the leader in technology-driven patient recruitment for global pharmaceutical companies, will take the stage at two prominent clinical research conferences this month, underscoring its commitment to advancing AI-driven innovation and strengthening collaboration across the clinical trial ecosystem.

At SCOPE X (May 18-19, Boston), the first conference dedicated exclusively to artificial intelligence in clinical research, Trialbee CEO Matt Walz will present a featured session, "Applied AI Today and Tomorrow in Global Patient Recruitment," drawing directly from active recruitment programs to examine approaches trained on real recruitment data, integrated into existing workflows, and evaluated based on operational outcomes. Using examples from active recruitment programs, the session will explore where AI is supporting global patient recruitment today and how applied AI is reshaping recruitment infrastructure over the next cycle of global trials.

Trialbee will also participate in Patients as Partners EU (May 19-20, London), where Chief Delivery Officer Gaynor Anders will serve as a panelist in the session "Next Gen Solutions for Patient Engagement: Enrollment, Retention and Representativeness." Moderated by Jo Culver, Patient Engagement Lead at GSK, the discussion will focus on innovative approaches to improving patient-centricity and trial inclusivity across the development lifecycle.

"Events like these are where real progress accelerates-bringing together sponsors, sites, and technology partners to tackle shared challenges and champion new workflows," said Kristopher Sarajian, VP of Marketing at Trialbee. "We've managed more than 2.3 million patient journeys in our Honey Platform, and that operational depth is what we're bringing to these discussions concrete answers to the questions sponsors and sites are wrestling with right now around AI, enrollment, and patient access."

Across both events, Trialbee will highlight how its AI-native approach is helping sponsors accelerate enrollment timelines, improve patient engagement, and bring greater transparency to recruitment performance.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leader in technology-driven patient recruitment for global pharmaceutical companies. Its Honey Platform unifies patient outreach, medical pre-qualification, and visual reporting in a single system powered by applied AI and advanced analytics to improve targeting, reporting, and last-mile site handoff across programs, therapeutic areas, and geographies.

Through data-driven recruitment strategies, educational patient materials, and an Omnichannel partner network, Trialbee expands access to clinical research while delivering measurable results at scale. With more than 2.3 million patient journeys managed in Honey, Trialbee supports over 6,000 research sites across 50 countries and 66 languages.

Headquartered in Sweden, Trialbee is guided by a culture that is humble, kind, curious, and fun, and is focused on advancing global patient recruitment to improve access to clinical research for all. Learn more at www.trialbee.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260514248843/en/

Contacts:

Matt Magliozzo

Gregory

1.732.598.6814

mmagliozzo@gregoryagency.com