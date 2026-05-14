Two Seas Capital and Barclays Climate Ventures anchor the investment round, signaling strong market confidence as the company accelerates wide-scale adoption of its precision liquid cooling technology.

Iceotope Group, the leading provider of precision liquid cooling technology solutions, announced the close of a $26M series B funding round. The investment was led by Two Seas Capital andBarclays Climate Ventures along with participation by existing investors Edinv, ABC Impact, Northern Gritstone and British Patient Capital. Iceotope will use the funding to advance product and engineering development, expand its patent portfolio and accelerate ecosystem partnerships that will bring solutions incorporating Iceotope technology to market.

"Securing such high-caliber investors validates both our technology and our market timing," stated Simon Jesenko, CEO and CFO of Iceotope. "We've spent years developing a robust, differentiated IP portfolio and products purpose-built for AI infrastructure, and we're ready to scale at precisely the moment the industry demands more advanced, sustainable cooling technology. The opportunity ahead both directly with customers and through our partner ecosystem is significant."

AI infrastructure is approaching a thermal inflection point. Next-generation GPU and accelerator platforms are driving rack power densities toward 1MW and beyond, rendering air cooling and direct-to-chip liquid cooling insufficient.

As AI and high-performance computing (HPC) move beyond the data center into widescale deployments in the enterprise and at the edge, the thermal challenge of cooling the hardware is moving with it. Iceotope's precision liquid cooling technology enables systems to operate at maximum efficiency in any environment, while significantly reducing energy use and water consumption required for cooling.

According to SemiAnalysis, the liquid-cooled AI accelerator installed base is projected to grow from approximately 3GW to 40GW within two years, a more than 10X increase driven by hyperscaler and colocation adoption of AI workloads that conventional cooling architectures cannot sustain. Liquid cooling technology is equally applicable beyond the core data center, extending to extreme edge deployments where thermal management constraints are equally demanding.

"With AI adoption rapidly increasing globally, Iceotope's liquid-cooling technology offers a timely and innovative solution to the mounting limitations of traditional cooling systems," said Steven Poulter, Head of Barclays Climate Ventures. "Its approach not only meets the escalating demands of AI and high-performance computing but also materially advances datacenter sustainability. Aligned with Barclays Climate Ventures' mandate to invest in commercially scalable climate technologies, we believe Iceotope is strongly positioned in a growing market and capable of significantly improving energy efficiency in a critical sector."

About Iceotope

Iceotope Group is a global pioneer in liquid cooling that began in 2005 as a research-driven "green computing" venture and has since evolved into a specialist in precision liquid cooling for data centers and edge infrastructure.

Today, with 219 patents granted and pending, our unique chassis based precision liquid cooling approach replaces traditional air cooling with highly efficient liquid-based thermal management for all infrastructure components. Our solutions can be deployed in nearly any environment with near silent operation and minimal water use. To learn more, visit www.iceotope.com.

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Media Contact:

Leigh Rosenwald

Voxus PR

iceotope@voxuspr.com