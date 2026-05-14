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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Furniture Village Reports 50% Spike in Sofa Searches for World Cup 'Home Stadiums'

LONDON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the run-up to the FIFA 2026 World Cup, many Brits are flocking to find the perfect sofa to elevate their viewing experience. As the UK's largest independent furniture retailer, Furniture Village is reflecting on past data to predict the next wave of living room trends.

An analysis of the 2022 tournament suggests a definitive 'World Cup effect', with online sofa searches surging by 50% in the months leading up to kick-off. British fans are no longer content with a seat on the sidelines; they are creating the ultimate 'stadium experience' at home.

'Drawing on over 35 years of expertise in sourcing world-class comfort, we expect a significant spike in searches for hosting-ready sofas', says Mark Reynolds, Director of Buying, Upholstery & Home Accessories at Furniture Village. 'Our advice is to shop early or look for our "quick delivery" options to be ready for the first whistle.'

Maximising Space with Sofa Shapes

Sofa shapes dominate the search landscape during major events. Prior to the last World Cup, corner sofas saw a staggering 160,200 average monthly searches. 'Because we work closely with iconic British brands, we've curated our 2026 collection to meet this specific demand', Reynolds explains. 'With many UK kick-off times falling later in the evening, the home becomes the primary venue. We anticipate fans will prioritise corner sofas to squeeze in extra supporters.'

Other trending shapes from the 2022 lead-up include:

  • U-shaped sofas: 31,200 searches
  • Modular sofas: 18,420 searches
  • Recliner sofas: 2,980 searches
  • Sectional sofas: 2,200 searches

Durability for Supreme Viewing Comfort

With over 9,300 minutes of play scheduled, durability is non-negotiable. While leather sofas saw 40,820 searches in the 2022 lead-up for their 'spill-proof' reputation, Furniture Village offers extra peace of mind with a free 20-year structural guarantee on every sofa. This ensures that whether you're celebrating a last-minute goal or hosting a busy family movie night, your investment is built to last well beyond the tournament.

Integrating Smart Technology

The 'breakout stars' of the season are tech-integrated cinema sofas, which averaged 5,920 searches in the 2022 lead-up. Designed with immersive sound, USB charging points and Bluetooth, they recreate the stadium feel. Reynolds says, 'Our Genius range - in stock for quick delivery - even offers a "4D experience", featuring built-in vibration technology that allows you to feel every pitch-side celebration and tackle in real time.'

Features like 'sofas with cup holders' also saw a boost to 712 searches. Beyond game night, these 'Smart Sofas' are proving their worth for family movie nights, making them a long-term investment for the home.

Furniture Village predicts 2026 will be the 'Era of the Home Arena'. While the World Cup is the catalyst, these high-spec spaces are designed for longevity. As Mark Reynolds points out: 'A sofa that provides a stadium atmosphere today becomes a home cinema hub tomorrow. It's an investment in your home's social future, far beyond the final whistle.'

For more information

Nicole Barnard
TMWI, acting on behalf of Furniture Village
outreach@tmwi.co.uk
01789 404180

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979264/Furniture_Village.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802634/Furniture_Village_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/furniture-village-reports-50-spike-in-sofa-searches-for-world-cup-home-stadiums-302771043.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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