Bounteous Named 2025 Texas Roadhouse Vendor of the Year

Honored for outstanding partnership, innovation, and digital impact at the annual Managing Partner Conference

FRISCO, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous today announced it has been named 2025 Vendor of the Year by Texas Roadhouse at the company's Managing Partner Conference. Selected from a large network of vendor partners, Bounteous was nominated by both the IT and Marketing Departments at Texas Roadhouse and ultimately chosen as one of three finalists before receiving the top honor at the company conference in Nashville.

The Vendor of the Year award recognizes partners who demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and alignment with Texas Roadhouse's values. The ability to combine strategic insight, engineering excellence, and a deep commitment to client success has positioned Bounteous as a key partner in Texas Roadhouse's continued digital growth. This recognition reflects a multi-year partnership, that began in 2020, in which Bounteous has supported the Texas Roadhouse team with digital transformation initiatives across web, mobile, and customer experience platforms.

"Being named Vendor of the Year by Texas Roadhouse is an extraordinary honor," said Jen Spofford, Managing Director, Consumer at Bounteous. "This award highlights the strength of our partnership and the commitment our team brings every day. We are proud to support a brand that is so deeply focused on delivering legendary guest experiences, and we look forward to continuing to innovate together."

Bounteous partners closely with Texas Roadhouse to enhance its digital ecosystem. This includes the redesign of key digital ordering experiences to reduce friction, improve usability, and drive measurable business outcomes.

Beyond individual initiatives, Bounteous supports Texas Roadhouse across a broad range of capabilities - including identity modernization, mobile stability, infrastructure security, product design, and ongoing digital operations - to ensure consistent, high-quality experiences across its brands and platforms.

"Bounteous hasn't just been a vendor; they've been a true extension of the Texas Roadhouse family," said Mike Parker, Director of Digital Technology & Analytics at Texas Roadhouse. "Their unwavering commitment to our brands, combined with their technical expertise and operational excellence, has made them an irreplaceable partner. They consistently deliver with heart, urgency, and follow-through, which is why they stand out as our Vendor of the Year."

Bounteous helps leading brands transform their digital experiences, accelerate innovation, and deliver measurable business impact. Learn more about their work with restaurant brands on the Bounteous website.

About Bounteous

Bounteous is a premier end-to-end digital transformation consultancy and AI Services firm dedicated to partnering with ambitious brands to create digital solutions for today's complex challenges and tomorrow's opportunities. With uncompromising standards for technical and domain expertise, we deliver innovative and strategic solutions in Strategy, Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI, Experience Design, Digital Experience Platforms, and Marketing. Our clients worldwide benefit from the skills and expertise of over 5,000+ expert team members across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. By partnering with leading technology providers, we craft transformative digital experiences that enhance customer engagement and drive business success.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 820 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company's Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

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