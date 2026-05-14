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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Applied Intuition, Inc.: Department of War Selects Applied Intuition to Build Enterprise Autonomy Pipeline

Autonomy development platform underpins CDAO's Autonomy Factory program

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc., the leading physical AI company, today announced it has been selected by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to build a platform underpinning Autonomy Factory, a new program to accelerate the integration, testing and fielding of autonomous systems across the Department of War (DOW).

"The Autonomy Factory is the connective tissue between AI and the physical world of defense," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "With Applied Intuition's digital proving ground and data engine platforms, every military branch and program office will have access to a shared, production-grade pipeline that accelerates the Autonomy Industrial Base, turning autonomy development from a years-long effort into a capability that operates at the tempo our warfighters need."

The DOW and the U.S. Congress have identified autonomy as one of their top priorities. Yet, the mass deployment of autonomous systems has stalled due to critical underinvestment in the software infrastructure that enables continuous updates, testing and interoperability across mission sets. Military services building their own digital environments and data collection campaigns from scratch has produced:

  • A fragmented web of siloed tools, data and vendor-locked systems
  • Months of manual scenario authoring and isolated test events
  • Hand-compiled compliance artifacts
  • Longer times to train autonomy systems

With Congressional support, CDAO has integrated these functions into a single enterprise platform, saving time and money. Autonomy Factory, built on Applied Intuition's Axion toolchain and data engine, gives program offices, developers and operators a shared environment to develop, validate and certify autonomous systems, as well as collect and curate data from fielded systems for autonomy system training.

Applied Intuition's platform enables rapid creation of fully equipped digital test environments on demand, giving program offices, warfighters and autonomy developers immediate access to the data, test assets and tools they need. The result is a self-serve digital infrastructure that can be accessed by planners conducting mission thread analysis, program offices running data campaigns and tests, and the operators working directly with those programs in the field.

To learn more about how Applied Intuition is accelerating the development and deployment of autonomous systems, visit applied.co or email press@applied.co.

About Applied Intuition
Applied Intuition, Inc. is powering the future of physical AI. Founded in 2017 and now valued at $15 billion, the Silicon Valley company is creating the digital infrastructure needed to bring intelligence to every moving machine on the planet. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries in three core areas: tools and infrastructure, operating systems and autonomy. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, as well as the United States military and its allies, trust the company's solutions to deliver physical intelligence. Applied Intuition is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with offices in Washington, D.C.; San Diego; Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; Ann Arbor, Michigan; London; Stuttgart; Munich; Stockholm; Gothenburg, Sweden; Bangalore; Seoul; and Tokyo. Learn more at applied.co.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/department-of-war-selects-applied-intuition-to-build-enterprise-autonomy-pipeline-302771560.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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