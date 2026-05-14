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WKN: A14U81 | ISIN: US3441771009 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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FOGO DE CHAO INC Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2026 15:10 Uhr
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Fogo de Chao: Fogo de Chão Accelerates Global Growth with New Lease Agreement for Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Internationally renowned restaurant expands footprint with its 10th Brazil location

DALLAS, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant founded in Brazil over 46 years ago and known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced it has signed a new lease agreement for a location in Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Expected to open in 2027, the restaurant will be Fogo's third in Rio and tenth in its home country, marking a significant milestone in the brand's continued growth.

Set in the heart of Ipanema, an upscale, world-famous beachfront neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro known for its vibrant culture, stunning coastline, and sophisticated dining scene, the new restaurant will be part of the Jardim de Alah development, a thoughtfully designed public space that fosters connection and brings the community together while honoring the city's rich cultural heritage. The restaurant will blend timeless design with the inviting warmth of Brazilian hospitality, reinforcing Fogo's deep commitment to its authentic origins.

"Expanding into Ipanema represents an important step in our global growth strategy to bring the Culinary Art of Churrasco to the world," said Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão. "As one of Rio de Janeiro's most iconic and internationally recognized neighborhoods, Ipanema provides a strategic location for strengthening our presence in Brazil while continuing to elevate the Fogo experience worldwide. With growing momentum in key international markets like Chile and the United Kingdom, each new opening in Brazil reflects our deep roots in the culture that defines who we are."

Fogo continues to grow organically across key domestic markets including São Paulo, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, and soon Belo Horizonte, while simultaneously expanding its presence in major capital cities around the world such as Santiago, Chile; Manila, Philippines; Tegucigalpa, Honduras; Quito, Ecuador; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Mexico City, Mexico.

"We're proud to welcome Fogo de Chão to Jardim de Alah," said Cassio Lopes, Commercial Director of Jardim de Alah. "Our vision has always been to reintroduce this area as a vibrant, open, and community-oriented destination. Fogo's Brazilian heritage and its lively, celebratory dining experience make it an ideal partner as we bring new energy and connection to the neighborhood."

With this latest opening, Fogo continues to strengthen its presence in Brazil while advancing its broader international growth strategy across key global markets, with a particular focus on establishing restaurants in leading capital city destinations.

"Ipanema represents a powerful opportunity to deepen our connection with guests in our home country in one of Brazil's most influential and internationally recognized neighborhoods," said Paulo Antunes, Brazil Country Manager of Fogo de Chão. "As Fogo continues to expand around the world, strengthening our presence in key Brazilian markets remains essential to our long-term strategy. This new location allows us to honor our heritage while delivering an elevated experience that reflects the global evolution of our brand."

The newly developed and remodeled restaurants will showcase Fogo's enhanced design and innovation platforms, offering a warm, timeless and approachable setting where guests enjoy a 360-degree view of an open Churrasco grill and can watch Gaucho Chefs butcher, hand carve and grill high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a 46-year-old internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco - the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame - into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of high-quality proteins butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The nutrient-dense Market Table offers a selection of wholesome seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

Media Contact:
FogoPR@icrinc.com

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c136f67-06da-4aa6-bcf2-162ee8e35b11

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/222c4c4e-0f2b-452e-b12b-4e73d7024e7c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dce99c01-aeee-4b39-82de-4dbfe21ef68e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cea7e380-2d17-47ae-9fa1-dca7231947e6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50ed8490-c0e9-4609-ab17-55be1111d47e


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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