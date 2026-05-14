PIF strengthens partnership with FIFA at FIFA World Cup 2026 as Official Tournament Supporter, incorporating PIF companies, Savvy Games Group and Qiddiya City

Announcement builds on successful FIFA Club World Cup 2025 partnership and reflects PIF's and FIFA's shared commitment to driving growth and engagement in football

Partnership reinforces PIF's ongoing commitment to sport as priority sector

PIF and FIFA has announced PIF as an Official Tournament Supporter in North America and Asia of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding the growth of football at every level, from the grassroots to elite competition, as well as enabling greater participation in sport by unlocking new opportunities.

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14 May, 2026: Front row (L-R), Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer, FIFA and Kevin Foster, Managing Director and Head of Corporate Affairs, PIF, back row (L-R), H.R.H Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al Saud, Vice Chairman, Savvy Games Group, Gianni Infantino, President, FIFA, H.E. Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, Governor, PIF and Muhannad AlDawood, Chief Strategy Officer, Qiddiya Investment Company witnessed the signing of the partnership of PIF as Official Tournament Supporter of FIFA World Cup 2026, incorporating PIF companies, Savvy Games Group and Qiddiya City (Photo by PIF)

The PIF partnership incorporates PIF companies; Savvy Games Group, Saudi Arabia's national and global champion for games and esports; and Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia's future capital of entertainment, sport and culture. Throughout the tournament, PIF and its companies will deliver unforgettable experiences and drive innovative fan engagement initiatives to connect with the football community on the world's biggest stage.

This year's FIFA World Cup will be the biggest edition in history, featuring 48 teams, being staged across three host countries and reaching fans on every continent to unite the world through football.

Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer at FIFA, said: "We are delighted to have PIF as a Tournament Supporter of this year's game-changing FIFA World Cup. Together, we look forward to delivering a historic tournament that inspires and unites fans from around the world.

The partnership with PIF will help grow our sport across the globe through unlocking new opportunities, fostering innovation and engaging youth, ensuring that millions of young people have the chance to play football and enjoy its many benefits."

Mohamed AlSayyad, Head of Corporate Brand at PIF, said: "PIF continues to expand its global footprint in sport, with football at the heart of this growth. This partnership builds on our existing FIFA relationship from last year's FIFA Club World Cup and our work with Concacaf to deliver a positive and lasting impact.

"PIF continues to accelerate the growth of football globally by expanding access to the game and creating opportunities that benefit players, fans and the wider football ecosystem."

Football plays a crucial role in the ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia, and being the host of the FIFA World Cup 2034 reinforces the country's ambition to grow the game globally, create new opportunities for all and extend its benefits in Saudi Arabia and every part of the world for generations to come.

The partnership aims to foster FIFA knowledge transfer and capacity-building for Saudi youth in order to further elevate and actively shape the long-term future of the sport.

This is in line with PIF's ongoing commitment to the sports sector, which lies within the tourism, leisure and entertainment ecosystem in PIF's recently announced 2026-2030 strategy.

FIFA's mission is to grow and develop football in each of its 211 Member Associations. The partnership with PIF will support FIFA's continued delivery of a variety of initiatives, including grassroots programmes; youth, women's football and education initiatives and projects that enhance infrastructure and uplift technical expertise across the globe.

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