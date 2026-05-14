Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Explorer zur Gelddruckmaschine? Dieser Goldwert zündet gerade die nächste Stufe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLWN | ISIN: US4516222035 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ILA
Stuttgart
14.05.26 | 15:48
4,640 Euro
+2,20 % +0,100
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDEAL POWER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDEAL POWER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1006,30016:58
6,1006,30016:58
PR Newswire
14.05.2026 15:20 Uhr
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

IDEAL POWER INC.: Ideal Power Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), developer and provider of its innovative and widely patented B-TRAN® bidirectional semiconductor power switch, reports results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"We had a strong start to the year as we initiated two additional projects with our lead Asia customer, signed a letter of intent with an industry partner to co-develop a B-TRAN®-enabled prototype for evaluation by a U.S. hyperscaler supporting the new NVIDIA Rubin Ultra 800V DC AI data center power distribution architecture, advanced Stellantis deliverables on schedule, and engaged on new opportunities with several multinational customers," said David Somo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. "The industry's transition toward next generation, high-voltage DC power architectures is real and in its early stages, creating what we believe will be a significant demand for advanced solid-state power solutions, and B-TRAN® is uniquely positioned to address these emerging opportunities. Our focus remains on converting our expanding sales funnel into production orders, revenue growth and long-term shareholder value creation."

Key First Quarter and Recent Highlights

Execution of our B-TRAN® commercial strategy continues, including:

  • Advanced our lead Asia customer project for low current solid-state circuit breaker ("SSCB") prototype units expected to be available for 800V AI data center and energy grid customers in Q4 2026. In addition, initiated two new projects with this customer: one project for a medium current SSCB designed for 800V AI DC data centers and energy storage applications, and the second project for a low current SSCB in smart industrial buildings.
  • Delivered initial next generation B-TRAN® custom-packaged samples and development kits for evaluation to Stellantis for EV applications. We are on track to complete the deliverables under our existing purchase order by mid-2026.
  • Signed a letter of intent with an industry partner to co-develop a B-TRAN®-enabled intelligent SSCB prototype for evaluation by a U.S. hyperscaler in its development environment for the NVIDIA Rubin Ultra 800V DC AI data center power distribution system, with prototype delivery targeted for the end of Q4 2026.
  • Engaged two new Asia-based global suppliers of power solutions for the potential development of B-TRAN®-enabled SSCBs for use in solid-state transformers ("SSTs") targeting 800V DC AI data centers, energy storage systems, EV charging, and energy grid.
  • Engaged several multinational customers for the potential development of B-TRAN®-based SSCBs across 800V AI data centers, industrial building applications, and the renewable energy grid.
  • B-TRAN® Patent Estate: Currently at 103 issued B-TRAN® patents with 50 of those issued outside of the United States. Current geographic coverage includes North America, China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Cash used in operating and investing activities in the first quarter of 2026 was $2.3 million compared to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.4 million at March 31, 2026.
  • No long-term debt was outstanding at March 31, 2026.
  • Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were $3.7 million compared to $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 driven primarily by higher stock-based compensation expense and personnel costs. Stock-based compensation expense increased in the first quarter of 2026 due to equity award modifications under the transition services agreement with our former CEO and inducement grants to our incoming CEO in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Net loss in the first quarter of 2026 was $3.6 million compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Strategic Priorities

The Company has set the following strategic priorities:

  • Continue adding new opportunities to the sales funnel.
  • Drive initial revenue ramp by converting sales opportunities in the funnel to design-ins and custom development agreements.
  • Secure production order(s) with our lead Asia customer for its first solid-state circuit breaker products and continue to expand solutions to address additional markets and applications.
  • Complete remaining deliverables under the Stellantis purchase order and continue to advance opportunities for EV contactors and battery disconnect units with global automakers.
  • Continue to explore strategic investment opportunities with global market leaders.

Conference Call and Webcast: First Quarter 2026

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and host a question-and-answer session. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live conference call.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 (U.S./Canada callers) or 973-528-0011 (international callers), using passcode 526807. It is recommended that participants call or log in 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. An operator will register your name and organization. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on May 28, 2026 by dialing 877-481-4010 using passcode 53961.

The live webcast and interactive Q&A will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for future viewing.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (Nasdaq: IPWR) is the developer and provider of its innovative and widely patented B-TRAN® bidirectional semiconductor power switch. B-TRAN® offers compelling advantages over conventional technologies and addresses the demanding standards of today's solid-state circuit protection and intelligent power delivery systems. It features very low conduction losses that deliver improved power efficiency, thereby reducing energy consumption and providing cost savings. The unique bidirectional capability of B-TRAN® simplifies the design, control and diagnostics of solid-state power solutions while enabling smaller, lower cost systems. B-TRAN® delivers compelling advantages for a broad spectrum of applications including solid-state circuit breakers, static transfer switches, battery disconnect units and EV contactors that are widely used in data centers, industrial power systems, energy grid and storage systems, and electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power's management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding current and future projects with our lead Asia customer, the letter of intent with an industry partner to co-develop a B-TRAN®-enabled SSCB prototype for a leading U.S. hyperscaler, B-TRAN® being uniquely positioned to address emerging opportunities in high-voltage DC power architectures, the potential development of B-TRAN®-enabled SSCBs and/or SSTs for use in various applications, the anticipated timing of deliverables under the purchase order from Stellantis, and our expected success in converting our expanding sales funnel into production orders, revenue growth and long-term shareholder value creation. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the success of our B-TRAN® technology, including whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents, our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace and timing of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN® technology, the rate and degree of market acceptance for our B-TRAN®, the impact of global health pandemics on our business, supply chain disruptions, and the expected performance of future products incorporating our B-TRAN®, and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
[email protected]
703-297-6917

IDEAL POWER INC.

Balance Sheets

(unaudited)








March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,410,749

$

6,129,049

Accounts receivable, net


24,000


24,000

Inventory


41,625


9,700

Prepayments and other current assets


323,776


377,901

Total current assets


16,800,150


6,540,650






Property and equipment, net


480,919


376,717

Intangible assets, net


2,742,940


2,687,466

Right of use asset


374,741


397,397

Other assets


58,952


44,459

Total assets

$

20,457,702

$

10,046,689






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

757,554

$

408,398

Accrued expenses


643,421


471,329

Current portion of lease liability


96,284


93,435

Total current liabilities


1,497,259


973,162






Long-term lease liability


284,844


309,900

Other long-term liabilities


868,049


886,538

Total liabilities


2,650,152


2,169,600






Stockholders' equity:





Common stock


12,114


8,539

Additional paid-in capital


139,485,834


125,927,443

Treasury stock


(13,210)


(13,210)

Accumulated deficit


(121,677,188)


(118,045,683)

Total stockholders' equity


17,807,550


7,877,089

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

20,457,702

$

10,046,689






IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Operations

(unaudited)








Quarter Ended March 31,



2026


2025






Commercial revenue

$

-

$

12,003

Cost of commercial revenue


-


30,862

Gross profit (loss)


-


(18,859)






Operating expenses:





Research and development


2,032,313


1,567,992

General and administrative


1,220,011


899,821

Sales and marketing


439,698


338,160

Total operating expenses


3,692,022


2,805,973






Loss from operations


(3,692,022)


(2,824,832)






Interest income, net


60,517


121,808






Net loss

$

(3,631,505)

$

(2,703,024)






Net loss per share - basic and fully diluted

$

(0.33)

$

(0.30)






Weighted average number of shares
outstanding - basic and fully diluted


11,158,550


9,101,851






IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)








Quarter Ended March 31,



2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net Loss

$

(3,631,505)


(2,703,024)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


94,211


90,476

Amortization of right of use asset


22,656


20,876

Write-off of property and equipment


79


1,201

Stock-based compensation


991,440


384,595

Decrease (increase) in operating assets:





Accounts receivable


-


(7,843)

Inventory


(31,925)


7,069

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


39,632


44,405

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:





Accounts payable


349,156


51,590

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


153,603


63,499

Lease liability


(22,207)


(19,618)

Net cash used in operating activities


(2,034,860)


(2,066,774)






Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment


(142,092)


(11,324)

Acquisition of intangible assets


(111,874)


(58,554)

Net cash used in investing activities


(253,966)


(69,878)






Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and pre-funded warrants


12,574,677


-

Payment of taxes related to restricted stock unit vesting


(4,151)


(9,346)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


12,570,526


(9,346)






Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


10,281,700


(2,145,998)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


6,129,049


15,842,850

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$

16,410,749

$

13,696,852

SOURCE IDEAL POWER INC.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.