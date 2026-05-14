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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 15:48 Uhr
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Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM and Final Dividend

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM and Final Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

Global Opportunities Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Result of Annual General Meeting / Final Dividend

Following the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company, which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on the resolutions will be published on the Company's website at www.globalopportunitiestrust.com

Resolution 4 approved the payment of a final dividend of 10.3p per Ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2025. The dividend will be paid on 29 May 2026 to those shareholders on the register at close of business on 1 May 202 6. The ex-dividend date was 30 April 2026.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.13, a copy of the resolution(s) passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

© 2026 PR Newswire
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