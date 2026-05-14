Eliminate high-volume, manual, and repetitive document work and process thousands of documents in seconds, not hours. Nitro Automate is powered by the same reliable, secure document processing capabilities trusted by 67% of the Fortune 500 and is available now for early access.

Nitro Software, a global provider of PDF, eSign, and AI-powered document automation solutions, today announced early access availability of Nitro Automate, an intelligent document automation solution that embeds Nitro's enterprise-grade document processing capabilities directly into the AI agents, automated workflows, and custom applications organizations already use.

In the automation and AI age, the challenge of complex document processing has remained unsolved. Contracts, invoices, clinical records, and legal filings still move manually between systems, creating bottlenecks that slow down the user and their workflows. AI agents face the same wall: they can reason about documents but lack sophisticated document capabilities to act on them.

Nitro Automate solves this with the ability to embed Nitro's best-in-class document processing capabilities into any agent or system, including CRM, ERP, HR, AI platforms, and custom-built applications. This allows organizations to integrate a true document automation layer that can run end-to-end workflows for any document set, in any format, at any volume, without switching between platforms or tools.

"Most companies are still building their document workflows manually," said Cormac Whelan, CEO, Nitro Software. "We built Nitro Automate to ensure that never has to happen again. Nitro embeds wherever work happens-your agents, your platforms, your applications-and handles your documents automatically. Teams are not only more productive, they can redirect their time and energy to work that actually drives the business forward."

Automate can programmatically process thousands of documents in seconds-from converting and merging files to extracting data and tracking eSignature requests-transforming manual document tasks into scalable, automated operations. It can be deployed in three ways:

Via AI agents using MCP. Connect to AI systems and agents through Nitro's Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling agents to execute document operations reliably and accurately. The Nitro MCP connector for Claude is available now for early access, with broader marketplace availability to follow.

Connect to AI systems and agents through Nitro's Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling agents to execute document operations reliably and accurately. The Nitro MCP connector for Claude is available now for early access, with broader marketplace availability to follow. Via low-code and no-code platforms. Pre-built connectors for automation platforms such as Microsoft Power Automate and Zapier enable teams to integrate Nitro's document capabilities into their existing workflows.

Pre-built connectors for automation platforms such as Microsoft Power Automate and Zapier enable teams to integrate Nitro's document capabilities into their existing workflows. Via custom code. Embed Nitro API calls directly into custom applications using any programming language that supports HTTP requests.

Built for Regulated Environments

Nitro Automate runs on enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure certified to SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and HIPAA compliance requirements. Built for privacy and control, customer data is processed only for the specific operation requested and is never used to train AI models. Access management and usage controls are administered through the Nitro Admin Portal alongside all other Nitro products. From financial services to government to logistics, Nitro Automate powers document-heavy processes securely, wherever they occur.

Availability

Nitro Automate is available now. For more information, visit www.gonitro.com/automate

About Nitro Software

Nitro accelerates digital productivity for individuals and organizations with simple, smart, and secure document workflow solutions. The global Nitro team has guided businesses of all sizes through successful digital transformation for more than 20 years, delivering flexible solutions, transparent pricing, industry expertise, and dedicated support so our customers can focus on what matters. Based across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia, Nitro serves 67% of the Fortune 500 and millions of users worldwide. Visit www.gonitro.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260514039892/en/

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