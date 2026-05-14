iManage MCP Server is now Available to Connect Governed Knowledge to the Broader AI Ecosystem

Governed, auditable access to iManage content for AI replaces fragmented custom integrations, eliminates vendor lock-in, and keeps sensitive knowledge secure inside the iManage platform

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work, today announced iManage MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server, a standardized, open-protocol connection that enables any artificial intelligence (AI) systems to securely access governed iManage content without custom integrations, bulk data exports, or compromising existing security, ethical wall, and compliance controls.

Findings from the iManage Knowledge Work Benchmark Report 2026 reveal a market reshaping faster than most organizations can keep up with. Nearly half of global leaders expect new legal frameworks to emerge specifically to govern AI-to-AI interactions within the decade, and two-thirds say that shift will be transformational for their business. Yet 32% cite integration complexity as one of the biggest barriers to AI adoption. iManage MCP Server resolves that tension by providing a single, standardized connection between the iManage platform and any AI system (whether Harvey, Legora, ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, or a firm's own AI agents.

"Customers are not choosing one AI tool and stopping there. They are already experimenting with multiple AI systems, and the real challenge is connecting those tools to the knowledge that matters most without creating new governance gaps or operational complexity," said Neil Araujo, CEO of iManage. "iManage MCP Server gives organizations a governed way to do that - enabling permission-aware access to business-critical knowledge that remains governed within iManage, while giving teams the flexibility to adopt the AI tools that make the most sense for their business."

Key capabilities of iManage MCP Server include:

Standardized AI Connectivity - A single MCP connection replaces a growing list of custom API integrations. Because MCP is an open, vendor-neutral standard, any MCP Compatible AI system can connect once configured. Firms add, switch, or onboard new AI tools without new IT projects and without being locked into a single vendor

- A single MCP connection replaces a growing list of custom API integrations. Because MCP is an open, vendor-neutral standard, any MCP Compatible AI system can connect once configured. Firms add, switch, or onboard new AI tools without new IT projects and without being locked into a single vendor Documents Stay in Place - Allows AI to access iManage content without bulk export of documents and negates the need for the AI tool to store a copy of the documents

- Allows AI to access iManage content without bulk export of documents and negates the need for the AI tool to store a copy of the documents Governed and Auditable Access - All AI access to iManage content via MCP is authenticated, permission-bound, and fully logged, respecting existing ethical walls and access controls. IT and compliance teams can approve AI adoption with confidence; legal defensibility is maintained without additional tooling

- All AI access to iManage content via MCP is authenticated, permission-bound, and fully logged, respecting existing ethical walls and access controls. IT and compliance teams can approve AI adoption with confidence; legal defensibility is maintained without additional tooling Richer AI, better answers - AI tools draw directly from the governed source with full context, accurate results, no data duplication

"We are already investing in AI tools across the business, but the real value comes from being able to connect those tools securely to the governed knowledge held in iManage," said Mike Peters, Information Manager, RSM Australia. "The iManage MCP Server provides a practical pathway to do that without treating each AI use case as a bespoke integration project. For an organization managing sensitive client information, the ability to connect AI capabilities to permission-aware, governed content is an exciting development and aligns strongly with the modern way of working."

Join iManage at ConnectLive 2026

iManage will be showcasing iManage MCP Server at ConnectLive Chicago (May 19-20) and ConnectLive London (June 9-10), the company's annual customer conferences, where attendees can see the capabilities firsthand and explore how iManage MCP Server fits into their AI strategy.

To go deeper, iManage is hosting a dedicated launch webinar on May 28, "Your AI. Your Knowledge. Fully Governed.", walking attendees through how iManage MCP Server works, how it fits alongside Ask iManage as part of iManage's complete AI platform, and real-world use cases across law firms and in-house legal teams. Register here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5308214/A441E63BC31FC401FFC1E2E5482A5D02.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

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