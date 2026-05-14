VASRO has published an update report on Spinneys 1961 Holding PLC following the company's Q1 2026 results. The core investment message is unchanged: demand quality remains strong, the operating platform proved resilient under stress, and the balance sheet continues to support self-funded expansion.

Spinneys reported Q1 2026 revenue of AED 1,014m, up 11.9% year-on-year, supported by 7.4% like-for-like growth. This was the second-strongest quarterly LFL performance in the past four quarters and confirms that the underlying consumer trend remains intact. Transaction growth was also solid, with 10.8m transactions, up 8.5%, while average basket size increased 3.4% to AED 92.9. Online participation reached 18.8%, with ecommerce revenue growing 34.9% year-on-year.

The reported margin pressure needs context. Gross margin declined by 120 basis points to 40.1%, and adjusted EBITDA margin fell by 190 basis points to 18.2%. However, VASRO views this primarily as a March-specific logistics event rather than a structural reset. During March, regional disruption meant that only 20% of planned shipments were received, while remaining shipments faced an average delay of 21 days. This led to higher freight costs, non-standard routing, increased use of air freight, higher wastage, and inventory provisions.

Importantly, the company still protected availability, maintained positive like-for-like growth, and kept full-year guidance unchanged. Management continues to guide for 9-11% revenue growth, 6-8% like-for-like growth, and an 18-20% adjusted EBITDA margin for FY2026. In VASRO's view, that confidence matters: the quarter tested the platform, and the platform held.

Several structural indicators remain supportive. Fresh sales penetration increased to 64.6%, while private label mix rose to 46.1%, up 190 basis points year-on-year. New stores contributed AED 47m to the retail revenue bridge, supporting the expansion case. The company also generated AED 78m of free cash flow and ended the quarter with AED 871m in cash and bank balances. Net debt stood at AED 130m, with more than 99% of gross debt attributable to lease liabilities, leaving financial leverage limited.

A key operational takeaway from the quarter is the emergence of additional supply-chain optionality. The UK-to-UAE road freight corridor, initially used as a workaround during disruption, has now been validated as a permanent route for selected medium shelf-life European products. This reduces future dependency on air freight for a defined product category and adds resilience to the procurement model.

VASRO reiterates its BUY recommendation on Spinneys 1961 Holding PLC with a revised target price of AED 1.75. The previous target price was AED 2.12. The reduction reflects updated tax assumptions and a more conservative near-term margin view, not a change in the underlying investment thesis. Based on the latest DFM closing price of AED 1.12, the revised target price implies upside potential of 56.3%.

VASRO's conviction rests on three points: first, demand quality remains broad-based across like-for-like growth, transactions, online penetration, fresh, and private label; second, the operating platform proved resilient during a real supply-chain stress event; and third, the balance sheet remains one of the strongest in the regional consumer space.

March compressed margins. It did not break the value bridge.

Company identifiers:

Spinneys 1961 Holding PLC

WKN: A40CRD

ISIN: AEE01377S248

Bloomberg: SPINNEYS:UH

Access the Update - 13 May 2026