Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Interac Corp. (Interac) and Billboard Canada today announced a new collaboration at North by Northeast (NXNE) to spotlight and support the small businesses that power Canada's music ecosystem.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared belief that behind every great artist is a business. Independent musicians, managers, producers, venue operators and other entrepreneurs are building careers in an unpredictable economy, navigating the same financial realities as small business owners across the country.

Together, Interac and Billboard Canada are highlighting the creative economy not just as a cultural force, but as a business network that sustains live music, local venues, and emerging talent.

Interac is the official payment partner for the NXNE Music Festival, where festival goers can support small businesses by paying with Interac Debit. By encouraging consumers to pay with their debit cards, Canadians can help small businesses save on transaction fees, keep more money in the hands of small businesses and support the local venues and operators that form the backbone of live music experiences.

"At Interac, we are committed to supporting the communities and small businesses that drive the Canadian economy forward. By empowering Canadians to transact securely and reliably, we help foster innovation and growth across the music industry and beyond," says Chris Lee, Head, Payments at Interac. "Through our collaboration with Billboard Canada at NXNE, we're proud to support the venues and entrepreneurs creating space for artists to thrive, while reinforcing how everyday payment choices can make a meaningful impact."

"NXNE has always been about music discovery and the people behind it," said Lora Turner, Vice President of Enablement of Billboard Canada. "This partnership with Interac allows us to go deeper by supporting the small businesses that bring live music to life, while amplifying the role they play in shaping culture and community across Canada."

PARTNERSHIP HIGHLIGHTS

To bring this initiative to life, Billboard Canada will launch a venue support initiative sponsored by Interac across participating NXNE venues in Toronto.

As part of the incentive, the participating venue with the highest Interac Debit transaction volume during NXNE will be eligible to receive a $10,000 marketing package from Billboard Canada. At the heart of this initiative is a desire to elevate visibility, attract new audiences, and support long term growth for the venue.

The initiative will run during NXNE from June 10-14, 2026, and is open exclusively to participating festival venues.

ABOUT NXNE

For more than 30 years, NXNE has been the heartbeat of new music in Canada. Since its founding in 1995, the festival has served as a platform for discovery, a launchpad for emerging talent, and a global meeting ground for artists, fans, and industry leaders.

Generations of artists have performed at NXNE early in their careers, including The Beaches, Post Malone, Arkells, Lizzo, Daniel Caesar, Kaytranada, Billy Talent, Haviah Mighty, Sam Roberts, and The Lumineers, among many others.

Today, NXNE continues to shape what comes next in music and culture, connecting local and global talent while driving meaningful impact across the creative economy.

ABOUT INTERAC

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money movement in Canada, security is at the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture, community, and corporate citizenship. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands.

ABOUT BILLBOARD CANADA

Billboard Canada is the country's leading music media brand, connecting artists, fans, and industry through storytelling, live experiences, and cultural moments. As part of Arts House Media Group, Billboard Canada amplifies Canadian talent on a global stage while shaping the future of music and culture.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297405

Source: ARTSHOUSE Media Group Inc.