Solid-state Transformers Market for US Data Centers worth $154.0 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the solid-state transformers market for US data centers is expected to reach USD 154.0 million by 2030 from USD 40.3 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Solid-state Transformers Market for US Data Centers - Global Forecast to 2030"

Solid-state Transformers Market for US Data Centers Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2019-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 40.3 million

USD 40.3 million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 154.0 million

USD 154.0 million CAGR (2025-2030): 30.8%

Solid-state Transformers Market for US Data Centers Trends & Insights:

The solid-state transformers market for US data centers is witnessing strong growth driven by increasing investments in AI-driven hyperscale infrastructure, medium-voltage power distribution systems, and high-density computing environments. Growing deployment of GPU-intensive AI clusters and liquid-cooled data centers is accelerating demand for efficient and intelligent power conversion technologies. Additionally, the rising integration of renewable energy, battery energy storage systems, and grid-interactive power infrastructure is driving the adoption of SST-based architectures in modern US data center facilities. Advancements in silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technologies are further improving power density, energy efficiency, and operational reliability for next-generation AI data center power systems.

By Power Rating, the 5-20 MVA segment is projected to account for the largest market share of approximately 44-48% due to increasing deployment of high-capacity power infrastructure for AI-driven hyperscale and liquid-cooled data center environments.

By Voltage Level, the medium-voltage (1-35 kV) segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of approximately 68-72% due to the rising adoption of medium-voltage power distribution architectures across hyperscale and AI-focused data center facilities.

By Application, the renewable integration segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of approximately 34-38%, driven by the increasing deployment of renewable-powered data center campuses and battery energy storage systems for AI-driven infrastructure.

By region, the South region is expected to account for the largest share of approximately 38-42% of the solid-state transformers market for US data centers during the forecast period. Growth is supported by the rapid expansion of hyperscale and AI-driven data center campuses across Texas, Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

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Growth in the solid-state transformers market for US data centers is driven by increasing power demand from AI workloads and the expansion of hyperscale computing infrastructure. Rising rack densities and higher electricity consumption are accelerating demand for advanced medium-voltage power distribution and intelligent energy management systems. Increasing integration of renewable energy, battery energy storage systems, and backup power infrastructure is supporting the adoption of bidirectional SST architectures across large-scale data center facilities. The growing deployment of liquid-cooled AI servers is also increasing the need for compact, high-efficiency electrical infrastructure solutions. Moreover, advancements in silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductor technologies are improving SST efficiency, thermal performance, and power density. Increasing investments in modular power systems, grid-connected energy infrastructure, and resilient data center operations are creating significant opportunities for intelligent solid-state transformer deployment across the US data centers market.

Based on data center type, the hyperscale segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hyperscale segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the solid-state transformers market for US data centers due to the rapid expansion of AI-driven computing infrastructure. Large cloud service providers are increasing their investments in high-density facilities that require advanced medium-voltage power distribution systems. Hyperscale data centers require high-capacity, energy-efficient electrical infrastructure to support GPU-intensive AI workloads and meet continuous power demand. SST systems help improve power efficiency, reduce distribution losses, and optimize space utilization across large-scale facilities. Increasing deployment of liquid-cooled AI clusters and modular power architectures is further accelerating SST adoption in hyperscale environments. In addition, the growing integration of renewable energy and battery storage systems is driving demand for intelligent, bidirectional power conversion technologies across hyperscale US data centers.

Based on application, the renewable integration segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The renewable integration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the solid-state transformers market for US data centers due to the increasing adoption of clean energy across hyperscale facilities. Large data center operators are expanding renewable energy sourcing to support sustainability targets and rising AI-driven electricity demand. Solid-state transformers enable efficient integration of solar power, wind energy, and battery energy storage systems within modern data center power infrastructure. These systems support bidirectional power flow, fast voltage regulation, and improved energy management across grid-connected facilities. Growing investments in on-site renewable energy generation and microgrid-enabled data center campuses are further supporting growth. In addition, increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving power reliability is accelerating the deployment of SST-based renewable integration systems across US data centers.

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The South region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Southern US region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the solid-state transformers industry for US data centers due to rapid hyperscale and AI data center expansion. States including Texas, Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina are attracting significant investments in large-scale digital infrastructure projects. Growing availability of land, lower power costs, and strong renewable energy development are supporting new hyperscale data center deployments across the region. Increasing electricity demand from AI workloads is also accelerating investments in advanced medium-voltage power distribution systems. In addition, rising integration of solar energy, battery storage systems, and grid-connected backup infrastructure is creating demand for intelligent solid-state transformer technologies. Expanding construction of liquid-cooled AI facilities and high-density computing campuses is further supporting SST adoption across the Southern US data centers market.

The report profiles key players in solid-state transformers companies for US data centers such as DG Matrix (US), Heron Power (US), Amperesand Technologies (Singapore), Hitachi Energy (Switzerland), and Eaton (Ireland). These companies are actively developing solid-state transformer technologies for AI-driven and hyperscale data center power infrastructure. These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including product developments, technology partnerships, pilot deployments, strategic investments, collaborations with data center operators, and advanced power electronics integration initiatives.

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