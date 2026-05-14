Frost & Sullivan Institute Highlights Global Impact Through Visionary Leadership Best Practices Recognition, 2026

SAN ANTONIO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is proud to announce the latest cohort of honorees for its Visionary Leadership Best Practices Recognition, 2026. This prestigious accolade is reserved for those leaders who transcend traditional business metrics to prioritize humanity, sustainability, and global equity.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute Best Practices Recognition is more than an award; it is a validation of leaders who have successfully moved the needle on systemic issues. By aligning their personal and professional missions with FSI's core pillars such as Education, Environment, Healthcare, Human Rights, Infrastructure, Security, and Economic Progress, these leaders are turning ambitious blueprints into tangible global realities.

"What distinguishes true visionary leadership is the ability to translate foresight into tangible, lasting impact. We are honoring individuals who don't just solve the problems of today, but who are actively architecting a more resilient and equitable world for the next generation. Their work serves as a blueprint for what is possible when Innovation is paired with a profound sense of purpose," said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

A key strength of the Visionary Leadership recognition lies in its structured and research-driven evaluation approach. Nominees are assessed across Impact, Innovation, and Implementation, ensuring a balanced view of both strategic intent and execution outcomes. This is complemented by expert panel reviews and benchmarking exercises, enabling FSI to identify leaders whose contributions are not only forward-thinking but also scalable and enduring.

The list of visionary leaders for 2026 includes:

Jeff Speck

Joanna Bryson

Katarzyna Szymielewicz

Korvi Rakshand

Kotchakorn Voraakhom

Kristine McDivitt Tompkins

Leidy Cuestas Buitrago

Mariana Costa

Marianne Díaz Hernández

Marion Guillou

Martín Schaefer

Maurits Groen

Mehnaz Tabassum

Methawee Thatsanasateankit

Mikko Hyppönen

Miriam Reyes Oliva and Amélie Jézabel Mariage

Mr. Gary Bencheghib, Ms. Kelly Bencheghib, and Mr. Sam Bencheghib

Mr. Ved Krishna and Mr. KK Jhunjhunwala

Nicolás García Mayor

Nighat Dad

Nouran Farouk

Nzambi Matee

Ola Doudin

Olafur Eliasson

Omar Itani

Patrick Ouriaghli

Pete Ceglinski and Andrew Turto

Petra Wadström

Prof. Dr. Kazuhiko Takeuchi

Ralf Toenjes

Reshma Saujani

Ruth Álvarez-DeGolia

Safeena Husain

Sairee Chahal

Sanga Moses

Satish Viswanathan

Sebastián Salinas

Selima Ahmad

Sheila Davis

Silvana Veinberg

Sonya Passi

Stephen Ritz

Tara Chklovski

Thorkil Sonne

Vera Cordeiro

Vera Cordeiro

Vincent Zimmer and Markus Kreßler, Christoph Staudt.

Walter Velásquez Godoy

Yetunde Ayo Oyalowo

Zita Cobb

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Samyuktha P Nair

Email: Samyuktha.Nair@frost.com

Related Links

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www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

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