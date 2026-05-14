A roundtable recently held by solar panel manufacturer Dualsun and the GoodPlanet Foundation in Paris highlighted the organizational and regulatory barriers holding back collective solar self-consumption in France, a model its proponents say is technically ready to scale. France *]:pointer-events-auto [content-visibility:auto] supports-[content-visibility:auto]:[contain-intrinsic-size:auto_100lvh] R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" data-turn-id="request-WEB:5a35356c-4aba-42f0-925a-a83b9bb117b4-52" ...

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