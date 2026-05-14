Toronto, Ontario and Riccione, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - AllStar Global Brands (OTCID: ALST) ("ASGB") is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached to acquire a 60% ownership stake in Riccione Femminile Calcio for €50,000, marking the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership focused on developing women's football and international player pathways.

As part of the agreement, ASGB will provide financial assistance, operational support, and access to development resources through affiliated football academies and training networks based in Toronto. The partnership is intended to strengthen the club's competitive structure while creating new opportunities for youth and emerging players between Canada and Italy.

The collaboration will include:

Financial investment into club operations and player development

Access to coaching, scouting, and performance resources from Toronto-based academies

International player exchange and training opportunities

Development of commercial partnerships and sponsorship initiatives

Expansion of the club's visibility within North American and European football markets

"This partnership represents an important step in our vision to support the growth of women's football internationally," said a spokesperson for AllStar Global Brands. "We believe Riccione Femminile Calcio has strong potential both on and off the pitch, and we are committed to providing the financial and developmental support necessary for long-term success."

Management from Riccione Femminile Calcio welcomed the agreement, noting that the partnership will help stabilize club operations and accelerate sporting development while preserving the club's identity and local roots.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, subject to customary approvals and administrative procedures.

About AllStar Global Brands

AllStar Global Brands is an international business and sports development company focused on strategic investments, athlete development, branding, and international partnerships across sport and entertainment sectors.

About ALST

ALST is a global leader in strategic investments across sports, entertainment, and business sectors. With a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation, ALST is dedicated to creating value while respecting the heritage and identity of the organizations it partners with.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297478

Source: Allstar Health Brands, Inc.