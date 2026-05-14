Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Lithium Market to Reach 4.43 Million LCE Tons by 2031 with North America Emerging as the Fastest-Growing Region, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent reports from Mordor Intelligence, the global lithium market is projected to grow from 1.84 million LCE tons in 2026 to 4.43 million LCE tons by 2031, registering a CAGR of 19.24% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Growth is driven by stricter EV mandates, expansion of utility-scale energy storage, and the accelerating deployment of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies. Battery pack costs fell below USD 110/kWh in 2025, narrowing the total cost of ownership gap with internal combustion engine vehicles and prompting automakers to secure long-term offtake agreements. Meanwhile, tier-2 Chinese refiners have expanded capacity faster than upstream supply, contributing to spot price pressures below USD 10,000 per ton and forcing higher-cost producers to scale back operations. The imbalance between record consumption and periodic oversupply is reshaping contracts: OEMs now seek floor-price protections, while miners pursue vertical integration to safeguard margins.

Lithium Market Drivers and Key Trends:

EV Adoption Trends and Battery Cost Shifts

Falling battery costs have tipped ownership economics toward electric cars, pushing regions to accelerate zero-emission targets. China surged ahead with rapid EV uptake, Europe tightened fleet rules, and California advanced stricter sales mandates. Together, these moves compressed adoption into a sharper curve, forcing suppliers to keep pace.

Rising Grid Storage Requirements Worldwide

New rules in the U.S., Europe, and China now demand longer-duration storage alongside renewable projects. This has doubled lithium intensity per gigawatt and created uneven procurement waves, challenging miners who operate on slower timelines.

Automaker Supply Deals and Partnerships

Major carmakers are securing lithium through direct investments and binding contracts. These agreements often include protective clauses, reshaping risk distribution and speeding up project development while reducing reliance on traditional producers.

Breakthroughs in Lithium Extraction Technology

Direct-lithium-extraction technologies are proving commercially viable, cutting lead times and improving recovery rates. By eliminating evaporation ponds, they align supply more closely with demand cycles and enable branding around sustainable 'green lithium.'

Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Lithium market activity reflects evolving supply dynamics and steady demand across energy storage and mobility applications, with Mordor Intelligence applying a consistent framework to assess developments. Its reliance on cross-checked data and balanced evaluation supports a more dependable view than reports built on selective or uneven inputs."

Lithium Industry Segmentation:

By Compound

Carbonate

Chloride

Hydroxide

Other Compounds

By Application

Battery

Lubricants and Grease

Air Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Glass and Ceramics (Including Frits)

Polymer

Other Applications

By End-User Industry

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Energy Storage

Medical

Other End-user Industries

By Geography

Production and Reserve Analysis

Australia

Chile

China

Argentina

Zimbabwe

United States

Other Regions

Consumption Analysis

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle-East and Africa

For a full breakdown of lithium market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/lithium-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Lithium Market Share by Region:

Asia-Pacific continues to lead lithium consumption due to strong battery manufacturing activity, especially in China, while Japan and SouthKorea remain focused on advanced battery technologies for global automakers. North America is witnessing rapid growth supported by government incentives and new domestic mining projects.

Europe is expanding its lithium ecosystem through gigafactory investments and sustainable sourcing initiatives. Meanwhile, SouthAmerica is attracting fresh investments with supportive mining policies, and Africa is reshaping supply chains through stricter export regulations and growing processing activities.

Lithium Companies

Albemarle Corporation

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd

Jiangxi Jiuling Lithium Co., Ltd.

Lithium Americas Corp.

Livium Ltd

Mineral Resources

Morella Corporation Limited

Pilbara Minerals

Rio Tinto

Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co. Ltd

SQM

Tianqi Lithium Corporation

Xinjiang Zhicun Lithium Industry Co.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Proppants Market Size: The global proppants industry report analyzes the market by product type, including frac sand, resin-coated, and ceramic proppants, across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Hexion, U.S. Silica, CARBO Ceramics Inc, Covia Holdings LLC, Saint-Gobain are majorcompanies operating in the market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/proppants-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Naphthalene Market Size: The report covers the naphthalene industry by source, application, and geography across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. It also provides five years of historical analysis and five-year market forecasts.

Rain Carbon Inc, JFE Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, CARBOTECH, Epsilon Carbon Private Limited are major companies operating in the market:https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/naphthalene-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

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