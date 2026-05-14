meshIQ Introduces Agentic AI and Petabyte-Scale Engineering to Unified Middleware Management

Version 12.1 brings a modern Command Center and predictive intelligence to complex middleware environments, helping enterprises move from fragmented oversight to unified, AI-ready operations.

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / meshIQ , a leader in middleware observability and management, today announced Version 12.1, a major platform release designed to help middleware administrators, platform engineers, and additional operators manage fast-growing messaging, event-processing, and streaming environments with greater speed and control. Version 12.1 combines management, observability, and tracking into a unified platform while giving enterprises the scale and intelligence needed to detect issues earlier, reduce manual investigation, and advance predictive operational excellence.

As enterprise middleware estates expand from gigabyte-scale monitoring to petabyte-scale telemetry, the value of observability depends on more than collecting data. Organizations need the ability to ingest, index, and analyze the operational signals flowing through brokers, queues, topics, routes, and transaction paths so predictive intelligence can distinguish routine fluctuations from issues that require action. Version 12.1 establishes that data foundation for AI-driven middleware operations.

"At enterprise scale, the hardest part of middleware operations is not just seeing more data; it is understanding what that data means in context," said Greg DeaKyne, Vice President of Product Management at meshIQ. "Version 12.1 was built to give operators a clearer view of what is happening across brokers, queues, topics, routes, and message flows, so they can identify patterns faster, reduce log-diving, and fully harness predictive intelligence and agentic AI in real operating settings."

Together, these advancements make Version 12.1 both a modernization milestone and a practical operating layer for enterprises managing large-scale middleware estates.

Key Version 12.1 Capabilities Include:

Unified Middleware Management, Observability, and Tracking: Brings core operational capabilities into a single platform experience across modern streaming, legacy messaging, and hybrid cloud environments.

Command Center Experience: Provides a modern browser-based interface for onboarding technologies, accessing infrastructure perspectives, and navigating middleware activity from one operational view without relying on disconnected tools or deep vendor-specific expertise.

Petabyte-Scale Telemetry: Enables large-scale ingestion and analysis of middleware data, giving predictive intelligence and AI-driven operations the context needed to identify patterns and surface meaningful anomalies.

Predictive Operational Excellence: Move from reactive troubleshooting toward earlier issue detection, faster analysis, stronger SLA assurance, and more proactive optimization.

Streamlined Onboarding and Configuration: Reduces administrative friction with guided setup workflows and simplified management experiences for complex middleware estates.

Expanded Platform Management : Extends visibility and control across Apache ActiveMQ, Apache Artemis, Apache Kafka, RabbitMQ, IBM MQ, and other messaging, event-processing, and streaming platforms.

Enterprise ActiveMQ Support : Backed by Apache ActiveMQ experts and best-in-class expanded middleware platform, meshIQ enables customers to eliminate the risk of onboarding open-source technologies.

Governance and Operational Safeguards: Supports clearer auditability and safer administration with improved context around changes, access, and high-impact operational actions.

"The integration layer carries the messages, events, and transactions that power revenue, supply chains, and customer experiences, but it's breaking at scale," said Navdeep Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer of meshIQ. "With Version 12.1, we are helping enterprise leaders modernize that critical infrastructure while operating more leanly and intelligently. By combining unified middleware management, petabyte-scale intelligence, and the foundation for agentic AI, organizations can reduce risk, improve efficiency, and build the flow intelligence needed to keep critical business processes moving."

Building on the unified platform foundation established with Version 12.1, meshIQ is advancing toward the next phase of AI-driven middleware intelligence, where large-scale telemetry, predictive analytics, and agentic capabilities work together to help enterprises detect, analyze, and optimize middleware environments at scale.

To learn more about Version 12.1, visit https://www.meshiq.com/

About meshIQ

meshIQ is a global organization headquartered in the United States. Trusted by some of the largest companies in the world across multiple continents, meshIQ provides the management plane for middleware that transforms complex middleware operations through fully automated DevOps. Utilizing a single UI & API for middleware management, development and automation, meshIQ uniquely provides management, observability and tracking capabilities for middleware technologies ranging from modern Kafka-based streaming to legacy messaging technologies such as IBM MQ, and across cloud and on-premises environments.

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SOURCE: meshIQ

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/meshiq-introduces-agentic-ai-and-petabyte-scale-engineering-to-un-1166430