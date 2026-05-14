FlippingBook Introduces Digital Bookshelves for Organizing and Sharing Content

COSPICUA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / FlippingBook, a professional browser-based publishing service that converts PDFs into digital flipbooks , announces the release of Digital Bookshelves a unique way to present and organize content online.

A cloud-based bookshelf serves as both a content hub and a visual showcase. It enables users to organize multiple documents in one place and share them via a single link, making it easy for audiences to find what they need and explore content anytime.

FlippingBook Digital Bookshelves are built to simplify how companies organize, share, and present documents online:

Deliver a branded, eye-catching presentation. Bookshelves can be customized with a logo, background, and branded link to maintain visual consistency and strengthen brand identity.

Organize content effectively. Separate bookshelves can be created for different audiences-clients, teams, partners, or other needs-providing each group with a dedicated space.

Update content instantly. Since the digital bookshelf is accessed via a single link, updates can be made at any time without the need to resend the link.

Integrate seamlessly into websites. Digital bookshelves can be embedded into websites, allowing visitors to view flipbooks in a dynamic and engaging format.

Across industries, digital bookshelves can be used to organize and present a wide range of materials-from marketing catalogs and sales proposals to educational resources, digital magazines, and internal documents. By bringing multiple flipbooks together in a single branded space, users can distribute content more efficiently while ensuring readers always have access to the latest versions of materials.

About FlippingBook

FlippingBook is a powerful tool for creating professional digital flipbooks for business communications. More than 70,000 customers from 190 countries use FlippingBook to create interactive online documents, deliver content on the web, and improve their communication processes. The platform is used by small businesses as well as well-known global brands across a wide range of industries.

For more information, visit flippingbook.com

For media inquiries, please contact alina@flippingbook.com

SOURCE: FlippingBook

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/flippingbook-introduces-digital-bookshelves-for-organizing-and-s-1166438