Desert Oasis Healthcare's "The Pulse" TV Show Wins Platinum Viddy Award for Alzheimer's Episode

DOHC's original television and digital series, The Pulse, earns its second Viddy Award for excellence in healthcare storytelling and community impact

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) has received a Platinum Viddy Award for its Season 2 episode of The Pulse titled "Loving Someone Who No Longer Knows You: The Reality of Alzheimer's", hosted by Emmy Award-winning Journalist Bianca Rae. The episode explored the emotional realities faced by patients, caregivers, and families navigating Alzheimer's disease. Through personal storytelling, expert insight, and compassionate reporting, the episode aimed to bring greater awareness and understanding to a condition impacting millions of families nationwide.

The Platinum Award is the highest honor presented by the international Viddy Awards competition, with only approximately 15% of entries earning the distinction. This marks the second Viddy Award win for The Pulse, further recognizing DOHC's continued commitment to producing meaningful, community-centered programming that informs, educates, and sparks important conversations around health and wellness.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because this episode centered on compassion, caregiving, and the emotional realities behind Alzheimer's disease. We are proud that The Pulse continues to elevate important conversations while showcasing Desert Oasis Healthcare's mission to care for the whole community, said Rob Banchich, Director of Marketing at Desert Oasis Healthcare.

The Viddy Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in video and digital content. Originally founded in 1994, the competition recognizes outstanding achievement across television programming, long- and short-form video, social media, podcasts, commercials, animation, and more. Entries are submitted from across the United States, Canada, and more than two dozen other countries, with participants including television networks, production companies, advertising and public relations firms, corporate communications teams, and independent creatives.

The Pulse is DOHC's original television and digital series focused on health, wellness, medicine, and issues impacting the Coachella Valley community.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Founded in 1981, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is a physician-led healthcare organization dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate care throughout the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities. DOHC offers comprehensive healthcare services including primary care, specialty care, urgent care, wellness programs, and health education initiatives. The organization has been recognized nationally for excellence in patient care and innovation, including receiving a 4.5-Star Recognition and the Most Improved designation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Contact:

Rob Banchich

Director of Marketing

Desert Oasis Healthcare

rob.banchich@mydohc.com

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SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcares-%22the-pulse%22-tv-show-wins-platinum-viddy-awar-1166596